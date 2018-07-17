‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Tuesday, July 17: Nina’s Unraveling, Valentin Starts Piecing It All Together

Will Valentin find a way to help Nina out of this Peter mess before she falls apart this week on 'General Hospital'?

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday’s episode suggest that things may be coming to a head soon with this Peter storyline. Fans are anxious to see a resolution and get some payoff with this one, and it sounds as if some folks in Port Charles may finally put the pieces together regarding Obrecht and Nina’s involvement in his disappearance.

The General Hospital sneak peek for the July 17 show reveals that Nina and Maxie will meet up and Maxie will be taken aback by how frazzled and frantic Nina is. Nina will question whether it’s wrong to want to control her out of control life, and this will surely leave Maxie wondering what’s driving this delicate state.

According to the latest General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Maxie will sense that there’s something amiss. Granted, given Nina’s panicked state during this discussion, it won’t exactly take a private investigator to determine that there’s more going on with Nina these days than what she’s been willing to share.

Maxie might not quite be able to piece things together, but General Hospital spoilers hint that Valentin might. He has been suspicious of Nina’s actions of late as it is, and he knows more about Peter than most others do. Nina’s story about a quarantine at Wyndemere due to the West Nile virus won’t hold up for long and soon Valentin will approach Finn to try to sort through what’s what.

Back at the Wyndemere stables, Peter will continue to try to get under Obrecht’s skin in order to obtain his freedom. He knows that Liesl is on the verge of falling apart too, and he probably doesn’t feel as if he has much to lose at this point. General Hospital spoilers hint, however, that he may soon regret his needling on this front.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Margaux will be digging for information when it comes to Carly’s escape. General Hospital spoilers reveal that she’ll be trying to determine how involved Sonny and Jason might have been in this Ferncliff escape, pushing Sam and Jordan to share what they know.

Jake and Jason will have a father-son chat and General Hospital spoilers suggest that Jake will encourage Jason to pursue Sam. Curtis will try to nudge Drew to throw himself back into the dating pool and Elizabeth will encourage Franco to do the right thing. It’s not known yet whether this encouragement refers to Kiki and Bensch or something else, but he’ll apparently have something to tell her.

TV Source Magazine indicates that as Valentin figures out Nina’s connection to Peter’s disappearance, he’ll manage to buy some time. General Hospital spoilers detail that things will get quite heated as this situation moves forward this week, and there’s a lot more regarding Michael and Nelle’s new marriage on the way too. Things are going to be chaotic in Port Charles this week and fans won’t want to miss any of the drama.