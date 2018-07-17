Andy Cohen Reacts To LuAnn De Lesseps’ Rehab Return: ‘She’s Been Through It’

What is he saying about the 'Real Housewives of New York City' star's decision to seek treatment?

Andy Cohen spoke out about LuAnn de Lesseps’ recent return to rehab during Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy Live.

“[Luann’s] making the decision that is healthy for herself and you can do nothing but support that,” he said, according to a July 17 report by Entertainment Tonight. “She’s been through it. We send our love to Luann and support our decision.”

News of the Real Housewives of New York City star’s return to rehab was first shared on Monday by her co-star, Bethenny Frankel, and, at the time, Bravo TV released a statement about her decision. In the statement, the network said that they supported de Lesseps’ decision to focus on her future health.

“She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation,” they said.

Because of her latest stint in rehab, de Lesseps will not be present when her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars come together to film the Season 10 reunion later this week.

De Lesseps’ first stint in rehab began this past January, when the longtime reality star sought help for alcohol issues after being involved in a drunken arrest in Palm Beach, Florida. During the arrest, de Lesseps allegedly became violent and made threats against police.

In April, months after LuAnn de Lesseps’ first stint in rehab was completed, the reality star spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her issues with alcohol addiction.

“I was using alcohol to numb myself, and now that I’m aware of that, I don’t foresee that I am going to have this problem again,” she said at the time. “Right now, I’m just not into drinking, because I feel so much happier without it.”

After her arrest in December of last year, de Lesseps suggested that her heavy drinking began due to the emotions she was experiencing after returning to the place where she married her now-ex-husband, Tom D’Agostino, Jr. As fans of the reality star will recall, de Lesseps married D’Agostino Jr. nearly two years ago after being warned about his potential cheating by her co-stars. Then, just over seven months into their marriage, amid rumors of marital feuds, they announced their marriage was coming to an end.

To see more of LuAnn de Lesseps and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.