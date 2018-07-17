Princess Eugenie could also borrow another York Tiara from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

For her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October, it is a tradition for the bride, Princess Eugenie, a member of the royal family, to wear a tiara. But which tiara will Princess Eugenie choose? It’s likely the public won’t know until the day of the royal wedding, but the princess has quite a few options.

Town & Country has high hopes that the bride will wear her mother, Sarah Ferguson’s tiara, which is called the York Diamond Tiara (Princess Eugenie is one of two York Princesses) for her own big day.

The York Diamon Tiara was given to Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) as a gift on her wedding day from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. It was commissioned from Garrard with “leaf motifs and floral scrollwork” and worn several times by Fergie after her wedding to Prince Andrew.

On that day in 1986, Fergie wore a crown of flowers initially and then revealed her new crown, and Town & Country is wondering if Princess Eugenie will do the same.

“If Eugenie wants to emulate her mother on her wedding day, she shouldn’t only consider wearing the York Tiara. Fergie famously wore a flower crown for the first half of her wedding ceremony before revealing the York diamonds. Perhaps Eugenie will keep that tradition going with her own tiara of roses.”

What happened to Sarah Ferguson's tiara? £220k gift from Queen has not been seen for 17 years – so where is it? https://t.co/1Yw2gNAFWG pic.twitter.com/KjuvVtyw6c — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 27, 2018

But, being the granddaughter of the queen gives you many options, even if you want to stay with the flower and York theme. Before Princess Eugenie’s great-grandmother, Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth, married to King George VI, she was the Duchess of York, and for her wedding, she wore the Strathmore Rose Tiara.

The Strathmore Rose Tiara is like a wreath made of gold and jewels, according to jewelry expert Geoffrey Munn.”

“The classical inspiration of some of these jewels were simple garlands of flowers. So brides do tend to favor this design in wreaths made of precious metals and gemstones.”

