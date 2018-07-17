‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Says Goodbye To Tate, JJ Suffers For Helping Theresa

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a lot of tough and emotional scenes play out in Salem early this week. There will be tearful goodbyes, shocking moments, and major struggles for a lot of the characters.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) say a very sad goodbye to his son, Tate. On Monday, Brady’s former girlfriend, Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley), was awarded sole custody of the little boy, and now she’ll be taking her son and leaving Salem for L.A., where her parents Shane and Kimberly live.

It will be painful for some fans to watch Brady have to say goodbye to Tate and to see Theresa leave Salem again so soon. Jen Lilley is a huge fan favorite among Days of our Lives viewers, and hopefully, she’ll return with Tate in the near future. However, she has left destruction in her path yet again. Not only did she destroy Brady’s life by taking Tate, she’ll also impact JJ’s world greatly.

JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will have to suffer the consequences for helping Theresa. Viewers will remember that JJ took the fall for Theresa and claimed that the drugs found at his apartment were his, although they were planted there by Eve and Victor in hopes of getting Brady full custody of Tate. When it looked like Theresa would lose custody, JJ stepped up and took the fall. However, he may now lose a job that he loves as a paramedic because of it.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad stuns Abigail and Theresa's quest for custody of Tate takes a turn!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/Db9GfCZ4WY — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 13, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will see Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) struggle with the fact that Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) is the father of her unborn baby. Viewers found out on Monday that her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), is really the father, and that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) switched the test results in order to get revenge on Abby for her part in having her put in prison for Andre DiMera’s murder.

Now, Gabi is making Abigail suffer as she believes the child she is carrying belongs to Stefan and not Chad. It seems that Gabi wants to see Abigail in pain, but has advised her to tell Chad about the pregnancy, and raise the baby as his own. The stress can’t be good for Abby’s mental state and could cause problems in her marriage.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.