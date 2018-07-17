Freddie Mercury Biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Explores Queen Singer’s Sexuality

The hotly-anticipated film hits theaters November 2.

The new Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody will explore the lead singer of the iconic 1970s and 80s rock band Queen’s sexuality as revealed in a second trailer for the hotly-anticipated film.

Rami Malek, who portrays the iconic singer, reportedly “nails” his interpretation of Mercury, according to Variety.

The site reported that Malek “not only had Mercury’s stage moves down — from the aggressive glam of the band’s early days to the butch fist-pumping of his ’80s incarnation — he’s got his drop-dead humor as well.”

Variety reported that Malek, as Mercury, tosses a quip to Ben Hardy, who plays drummer Roger Taylor, who is about to throw a bottle in a pivotal scene.

“Roger, there’s only room in this band for one hysterical Queen,” Malek deadpans.

In another scene, a band member tells the character of Mercury, “You’re a legend, Freddie.”

“We’re all legends,” he replies.

Perhaps the most delicate subject of all tackled in the film, seen in the second trailer, was the subject of Mercury’s sexuality. Although not blatantly explored in the film, Bohemian Rhapsody does interpret Mercury’s life with both female and male lovers.

The singer died of an AIDS-related death in 1991.

Original Queen band members Roger Taylor and Brian May served as the film’s music producers, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Malek noted during an interview with Stephen Colbert that the musicians were sent a tape of his audition for the role, and he was under the impression that they watched it before meeting him in Taylor’s flat. “They hadn’t downloaded it properly so I ended up watching them watch me for the first time,” he said. “No pressure.”

The actor also recalled to Colbert a visit to the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London where the weight of the role was finally felt for the first time. “I’m running across the street where I look back and I see it’s that iconic crosswalk that the Beatles have the album cover for Abbey Road on and instantly I’m like, ‘What the hell is happening to me right now?'” he said.

The Telegraph reported that Malek, best known for starring in television series Mr. Robot, was pivotal to the film being pulled out of years of developmental hell. In December, The Telegraph reported that director Bryan Singer was fired amid rumors that the tense on-set atmosphere had given him post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” also stars Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers.

The film hits theaters Nov. 2.