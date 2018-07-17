NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers Could Trade For Jimmy Butler Instead Of Kawhi Leonard, Per ‘Sixers Wire’

Can Jimmy Butler help the Philadelphia 76ers fully dominate the Eastern Conference next season?

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Jimmy Butler has been frequently mentioned in various NBA trade rumors in the past months. The 28-year-old small forward is reportedly frustrated with his young teammates, specifically Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, creating the speculations that Butler may want his way out of Minnesota this offseason. His decision to decline the four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Timberwolves heated up the rumors about his potential departure in the summer of 2019 where he could use his player option to become an unrestricted free agent.

If the Timberwolves won’t get a commitment from Jimmy Butler that he intends to stay beyond the 2018-19 NBA season, it will be best for them to trade him this summer than lose him in 2019 NBA free agency without getting anything in return. According to Jeff Smith of Sixers Wire, one of the NBA teams who could express interest in trading for Butler is the Philadelphia 76ers.

Since the offseason started, the Sixers have been aggressive on the free agency and trade market looking to add another superstar to their team where their most recent target is Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs. However, the Sixers aren’t expected to push through with the deal since the Spurs are asking for too much in return for a player who could possibly be a one-year rental.

Jimmy Butler will grant the wish of an ailing Wisconsin teen on an ESPN segment, via @phil_rosenthal https://t.co/XyuWTY2r3T pic.twitter.com/lzHbGxQymk — ChicagoSports (@ChicagoSports) July 17, 2018

Like Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler could also test the free agency market this summer. However, Smith believes it will be easier for the Sixers to convince Butler to stay. The All-Star forward shares the same vision with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, whose goal is to bring an NBA championship title in the City of Brotherly Love. As Smith noted, if Butler commits to staying long-term in Philadelphia, the Sixers may consider sending a “strong package” to the Timberwolves.

“The idea of adding young pieces who can still contribute immediately, as well as future draft picks has to be appealing to Minnesota. Plus, if Butler made it known he’d re-sign long-term with the Sixers, Brett Brown and company could be more inclined to put together a strong package. Last season was Butler’s first with the Timberwolves, and he averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game. His defensive abilities are superb, just as Leonard’s are, and both players can take over and be elite scorers.”

The potential acquisition of Jimmy Butler will undeniably strengthen the Sixers’ chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference next season. Butler offers the same set of skills as Leonard. He will not only give the Sixers a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor, but they will also be having an elite defender on their roster.