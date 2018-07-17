Danica Patrick Gushes Over ‘Hot’ Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers In Latest Interview

It seems as though Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodger’s relationship just keeps getting hotter and hotter this summer.

Yesterday, the former racing driver sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and she didn’t shy away from talking about her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While she will take the stage as host at this year’s ESPY Awards, Patrick ensured the audience that she would “absolutely not” make any jokes about Rodgers during the broadcast. She also joked about the elephant in the room, Rodgers, before gushing over his insanely good looks.

“Or the hot guy in the room, I should say.”

And now that she is dating the NFL star, Patrick says that she roots for the Green Bay Packers, despite the fact that she was raised in Chicago Bear country, who is the Packers’ biggest rival. Danica was also questioned by Kimmel as to who drives when they go out on dates together.

“Aaron’s a really good driver actually,” the 36-year-old confessed. “He’s probably had less tickets … I got pulled over three times in three days. That was impressive.”

Back in January, it was confirmed that Patrick was in a relationship with Rodgers. According to Inquisitr, the couple dined together in Scottsdale, Arizona, just weeks after they were seen looking pretty comfortable together Rodgers’ favorite Green Bay restaurant near the end of December. Rodgers was previously linked to Olivia Munn while Patrick used to date Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

According to People, Patrick and Rodgers first met at the ESPY awards in 2012 and Danica says that Aaron gave her his email address and not a phone number in the quick meeting. But recently, the couple exchanged phone numbers and started talking.

“We kept in touch a little bit, and there were some years we didn’t talk to each other, and then some every now and again, but it wasn’t until obviously recently that we actually had phone numbers. We referred to each other as Chicago and Green Bay — it was very cute.”

Since they started dating, Danica has had nothing but good things to say about her boyfriend, constantly gushing about him in almost every interview that she takes part in.

“He’s funny, he’s very kind, he’s thoughtful, he’s super smart. And he’s really good at football. And he’s tall and he’s big, and I like that,” she said on the Rachael Ray Show.

Now that she’s retired, fans can only assume that they will see a lot more of Danica Patrick at Packers games during the NFL season.