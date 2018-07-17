‘The Proposal’ Update: Dr. Buck And Nicole’s Current Status Revealed After Episode 6 Engagement

Viewers of 'The Proposal' might be surprised to hear the latest on Episode 6 stars Dr. Buck and Nicole.

Monday night on Episode 6 of ABC’s The Proposal, viewers watched as Utah surgeon Dr. Buck Parker appeared on the show looking for love. This summer hit has people buzzing every Monday night and this latest episode definitely caused a lot of chaos on social media as the doctor made his pick. Is he still with the lady he chose?

As the Inquisitr had detailed, Proposal spoilers had emerged ahead of Episode 6 revealing that Dr. Buck would whittle his group of ladies down to Nicole and Katie. Then, he would ultimately pick Nicole, propose, and end the show engaged to her. That’s exactly how things played out, and viewers went wild as he went with Nicole over Katie.

Many Proposal viewers probably would have guessed that this engagement would quickly fizzle out. No update was given at the end of Episode 6, but a few hours later, the show’s Twitter page did post some news for curious fans.

As it turns out, Dr. Buck and Nicole are still together. The show shared a couple of pictures of the two Proposal stars with one another, noting that they are still a couple. Interestingly, however, not much has emerged beyond that. Some viewers noted that they were excited for the couple and love them together, while others were surprised or commented that the two didn’t look all that happy together in the pictures.

Congratulations to Nicole and Buck! And for those wondering, they ARE still together! #TheProposal pic.twitter.com/6lMZsFxcPG — The Proposal (@TheProposalTV) July 17, 2018

Those who are curious about this Proposal couple will be following Dr. Buck’s social media pages to see if he posts anything about the relationship. So far, Parker hasn’t shared anything about Nicole on his Instagram or Twitter pages. While Nicole’s social media pages will surely be uncovered by curious fans at some point, so far, she seems to remain hidden away from the general public.

Ahead of Monday’s show, creator Mike Fleiss had teased via Twitter that Episode 6 was some of his “best work ever” and that it was “the most shocking television you will ever see!!!” Many on Twitter would surely think that was laying it on a bit thick, but Fleiss is known for being a bit outrageous like that.

Is it possible that Dr. Buck Parker and Nicole will end up being perfect for one another and eventually make it down the aisle? The Proposal stars from Episode 6 are not the only ones from this debut season to still be together when their episode aired, but they might be the most buzzworthy. Stay tuned for updates on this newest engaged couple as well as for spoilers regarding upcoming shows.