Ali Fedotowsky Shows Off Post-Baby Bikini Body In ‘Vulnerable’ Instagram Post

Ali Fedotowsky is giving fans something to cheer about in her latest, most-vulnerable Instagram post.

As the Inquisitr shared late in May, Ali and her husband Kevin Manno welcomed their second child, a boy named Riley, to the family. And upon the birth of baby Riley, Ali shared a sweet photo and caption to welcome him to their family.

“Our sweet boy has arrived! Born 5/24, 12:57am at 21.5 inches and weighing 8lbs 11oz. We are so grateful and bursting with love,” Ali wrote in a post.

They are already proud parents to a daughter, Molly, and they also have a dog whom they adore in Owen. But since the birth of her son, Ali is using her voice and platform on social media to promote body positivity and send a positive message to women who have just given birth. In the post, the former Bachelorette star shares three photos showing off her postpartum body.

In the first of the three photos, Ali is all smiles as she dons a colorful bikini top and has a blue towel wrapped around her midsection. In the second photo, Fedotowsky can be seen wearing a different bikini top, which is pink, as she grabs her postpartum tummy and says that she “hopes that it helps even one person out there who is struggling with their own body image.”

In the last of the three photos, Ali shares a full body shot as she can be seen rocking yet another new bikini with blue bottoms and the same white patterned top as she is wearing in the first image. Once again, she is all smiles as she puts her hand on her hip and shows off her beautiful, postpartum body.

It comes as no surprise that the post has already gained a ton of attention with over 5,500 comments as well as over 70,000 likes within just five hours of going live. Of course, many fans were quick to applaud Ali for being so candid in her motherhood journey while countless other fans chimed in to let Fedotowsky know how amazing she still looks.

“This is AMAZING!!!! Thank you for being vulnerable and being REAL!!! So many women struggle with trying to look ‘picture perfect’ that it overshadows the beauty that is happening right in front of them. Our bodies are strong and able and just brought a freaking human into the world!!! Let’s celebrate that!!”

“Yessss mama!!! Such an amazing share thank you,” another fan wrote.

Cheers to Ali for baring it all for her fans.