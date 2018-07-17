Scheana Marie And Rumored Boyfriend Adam Spott Attend A Premiere, Are ‘Pump Rules’ Stars Dating? [Photos]

Scheana Marie continues to fuel romance rumors on Instagram.

Scheana Marie claims she’s single but lately, she’s been spending tons of time with her Vanderpump Rules co-star and fellow SUR Restaurant employee Adam Spott.

Most recently, on Monday night, the rumored couple attended the premiere of The Syndicate at the Sheats Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles with one another and during the event, Scheana chronicled their experience on her Instagram page.

In Scheana’s first video, the longtime reality star appeared to be in a car riding to the L.A. home with Adam, who she deemed as “handsome.” In her second clip, she and Adam were seen standing on the edge of a balcony over the city.

Scheana and Adam’s recent premiere outing isn’t the first red carpet event they’ve attended together. As fans may have seen, the pair also posed for photos with one another over the weekend when they attended a benefit for the Matt Leinart Foundation at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood. During that event, both Scheana and Adam shared photos on Instagram.

Adam Spott joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fifth season last year. Meanwhile, Scheana Marie has been appearing on the Bravo TV reality series since its first season, which debuted in January 2013.

Scheana Marie shared the videos of herself and Adam Spott on her Instagram story on July 16.

Scheana Marie / Instagram

While Scheana Marie and Adam Spott certainly look like a couple, she may be hesitant to confirm a new romance with anyone, or to expose a relationship on Vanderpump Rules, because of what she went through with ex-boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta last year.

During Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Scheana was seen gushing over Rob’s every move and insisting they would get married and have children together. However, just weeks after the season was filmed, Rob suddenly dumped Scheana.

“I know I look really stupid, and you know what? I was coming off a divorce,” Scheana told E! News about her past relationship with Rob. “I got back with someone who I felt was my soulmate and was the one…you can’t fault me for being happy and being in love.”

“He did tell me he loved me,” she continued. “We were planning a future together, but then, just this world that he became a part of was too overwhelming for him to continue.”

Scheana Marie and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7 but a premiere date has not yet been set.