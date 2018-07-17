Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Visit Nelson Mandela Exhibition With Madiba’s Granddaughter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in London for the exhibition.

When you get a co-sign about your human rights stance from Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, you know you’ve done the right thing.

And that’s exactly what happened to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who recently met with Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela, at the exhibition in her grandfather’s honor in London.

The Daily Mail has some exclusive photos of Duchess Meghan and her husband being shown around the exhibition for nearly an hour.

Mandela reportedly “warmly welcomed” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the reception, and Meghan donned an $825 House of Nonie dress with matching stiletto heels for the occasion.

Mandela went on to say that a visit from the Duke and Duchess was a “great honor,” and she hoped that, by so visiting, “future generations” would be able to see what her grandfather was all about, and honor his spirit in solidarity with human rights groups across the country.

For his part, too, Prince Harry had nothing but good things to say about Mandela, telling the press that the British royal family and the Mandela family “have a long history together,” and it was his duty as a royal to make sure to maintain that positive relationship.

Their Royal Highnesses hear speeches and meet people celebrating the official opening of the exhibition that will launch two days ahead of @southbankcentre’s Africa Utopia festival. pic.twitter.com/f5ZvKpZXpx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018

Their Royal Highnesses hear a performance from the Ubunye Choir, which is made up of people from the South African diaspora. pic.twitter.com/BwcEC1gN36 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018

Their Royal Highnesses meet Paul and Adelaide Joseph, Anti-Apartheid activists and close friends of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela. @Mandela100UK pic.twitter.com/el7poVbnYn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018

This latest diplomatic visit could not come at a better time for Meghan Markle. As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, a new report suggests that the Duke and Duchess are “frustrated” by the Duchess’s family.

The Duchess’ family has been behaving poorly in the press since 2017, when the couple first announced their engagement. And now, after more than a year of seeing their behavior play out, the pair have finally had enough of the Markles.

Though the duo have yet to release a formal statement to the press about Meghan’s family, a source close to the palace says that the Duchess has “struggled” with the perceptions of her family, and specifically, family members who have “screwed her over” in the past.

The couple has been “forgiving” of the actions of Thomas Markle, Thomas Markle Jr., and Samantha Markle-Grant in the past, but it seems their forbearance is running thin.

It’s unclear what the duo plan to do about it in the near future, but what is clear is that there isn’t much more they can take of the family’s grandstanding in the press.

Meghan Markle certainly has had enough to deal with as a new royal without having to deal with her family’s bad behavior.