Houston Serial Killer Jose Gilberto Rodriguez Captured Following Car Chase

Arrest of parolee brings an end to the manhunt that had been ongoing for almost a week and left three people dead

According to KHOU 11, suspected serial killer Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, was arrested in northwest Harris County following a car chase just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Rodriguez was in the dark gray Nissan Sentra that authorities had been searching for and was captured after a pursuit that ended on Eldridge Parkway just north of Fallbrook Drive.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Monday in a press conference, “he’s been on a rampage in a series of murders. Let’s get this man off the street as soon as possible.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, when asked by a reporter if Rodriguez was being considered a serial killer, had replied, “Yes, that’s what we’re facing.”

Both law enforcement departments had asked for help from Houston residents, prompting them to call hotlines with any information but warning against interaction with Rodriguez, who they said was believed to be “armed & extremely dangerous.”

A resident called in a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, and a deputy responded within minutes to search the area. The missing Nissan was discovered with Rodriguez inside, and a short car chase ensued which lasted approximately 15 minutes. The deputies were able to take the registered sex offender and suspected serial killer into custody moments later without further incident, according to authorities, who said the deputies also found a pistol inside the car.

UPDATE: Rodriguez is in police custody. No other details are immediately available, but we will advise the media and public as soon as possible. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 17, 2018

According to Newsweek, Acevedo had personally called out the suspect during the news conference Monday, saying, “If he’s hearing my voice, we’re coming for you. Best thing he can do is turn himself in before he gets himself hurt or anybody else.”

Acevedo also said “we don’t care,” and insisted that capturing the suspect was all that currently mattered when asked about Rodriguez’ possible motive for killing two mattress store employees at different chains and locations last week. In addition, Rodriguez had been linked to a home invasion and robbery, the shooting of a METROLine driver, and the murder of an elderly woman in her home.

Following the discovery of Barrow’s body, Steve Stagner, CEO of Mattress Firm, issued a statement.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn that one of our team members was found deceased at a store in Houston. We send our sincere condolences to this team member’s family, friends and loved ones.”

The capture of Rodriguez brings an end to days of tension in Houston as the crime spree unfolded over the past week.