Royal Fans Notice Queen Elizabeth II May Have Trolled Trump With Her Brooches

Royal watchers notice the littlest things when it comes to keeping an eye on their Queen and her family, so when the president of the United States, Donald Trump, came for a working visit, extra care was used — and they think they spotted a sign that signals the Queen’s true feelings, according to the Daily Mail. So what did they see? Julie (@SamuraiKnitter) took to Twitter, acknowledging that her posts were mostly the work of another’s blog, Her Majesty’s Jewel Box, to suggest that her choice in brooches for each day he was in town was a sign of her subtle protest. Queen Elizabeth II loves brooches and they are often given as gifts, which she, in turn, will wear when she sees the gift-giver again.

What the blogger noticed was “she wore three brooches while she and Trump were both in town. The day he arrived, the day of the banquet, and the day she actually met him for tea.” And each one that she specifically chose told a story. For the first day, when he arrived, she noticed that the Queen wore a brooch that was a personal gift from the Obamas.

“It’s not AN American brooch, any would be funny. She chose THIS ONE. This one was purchased out-of-pocket by Michelle and Barack Obama and given to her as a personal gift.”

KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx/Ron Case / AP Photo

For the second day, she was set to meet the King and Queen of Belgium for tea. On this day she wore the Sapphire Jubilee Brooch, which was a gift for ruling for 65 years from Canada.

“You know, who Trump’s been screaming about and insulting. The commonwealth country and one of the UK’s greatest allies. Them.”

She took this to be another subtle dig by the Queen at President Trump. But the real kicker was on the third day when the Queen met with both Melania and Donald Trump for tea at her home. For that occasion, the blogger had noticed something amazing in her choice of a brooch. Julie shared her observation once again.

“Jewel watchers nearly died, because it is the brooch worn in the famous ‘Three Queens in Mourning’ photo, worn by the Queen Mum,” at her husband George VI’s funeral. So the Queen wore the same brooch her mother wore to her father’s funeral — to meet with President Trump.”

She then added, “Game, set, and match to Queen Elizabeth. Gods save the Queen, or she’ll kick their a**es too.” The thread has garnered almost 6,000 likes and has been shared over 2,000 times.