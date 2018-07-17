Kylie Jenner Straddles Travis Scott In First Joint Photoshoot For ‘GQ’

Kylie was all over Travis during their first ever joint photoshoot.

All eyes have been Kylie Jenner and her beau Travis Scott since the two welcomed their baby girl into the world on February 1. Even though the two have been an item for a little more than a year, they only just recently took part in their first ever joint photoshoot.

This morning GQ Magazine posted their August cover featuring Kylie as she straddles Scott’s leg.

In a barely-there black bathing suit, Kylie straddles Travis’ knee with a seductive expression on her face as she presses it against Scott’s forehead. The combination of the bathing suit and the position does a fantastic job showcasing Jenner’s curvy bottom and deliciously long legs. The placement of Scott’s hand on her waist also flaunts her slim post-baby figure. Travis has an equally seductive expression on his face as he dons a sensationally sharp pinstripe suit.

The Instagram photo was met with a significant amount of criticism as some users wished Kylie would have worn something “in the same class” as Travis. They noted that a dress would have complemented the suit nicely. Others criticized the magazine for featuring any member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. One user said, “My daddy is rolling over in his grave. This magazine has fallen off so badly from what it once represented.”

A second photo from the joint photoshoot captioned, “the world’s most powerhouse power couple,” featured the couple in a very steamy embrace as Scott pulled Jenner’s knee up to his waist. Jenner donned a short, skin-tight white dress with knee-high white stockings. Scott sported the same snazzy pinstripe suit. Travis, however, did swap from white to black dress shoes in the second photo.

The magazine’s Instagram account shared a third photo featuring a solo shot of Jenner. The caption of the photo discussed how the couple opened up about their relationship for the cover story, “They open up about how they met, how they fell in love, and how they fix things when they fight.”

During the interview with GQ Magazine, Kylie shed a little light on why this was their first-ever joint photoshoot and why fans rarely spot the pair together in public. “I know he [Travis] doesn’t like the attention,” Kylie explains to GQ.