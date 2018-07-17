Colton Underwood Reveals What His Dream Fantasy Suite Date Would Have Been Like On ‘The Bachelorette’

Becca Kufrin’s ‘Bachelorette’ front-runner probably would have given her a G-rated overnight in the Fantasy Suite.

Colton Underwood won’t get a Fantasy Suite date on The Bachelorette, but it’s not for lack of trying. The former pro NFL player admits he was blindsided by Becca Kufrin’s decision to send him packing after his hometown date on the ABC reality show, and that he was already thinking about next week and his Fantasy Suite date with The Bachelorette star.

In an interview on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous podcast, Underwood reflected on his shocking (to him) elimination from the ABC reality show, which came just one week after he opened up about being a virgin to The Bachelorette star.

“For me, I think there’s only about six or seven people in my life that really knew 100 percent that I was a virgin before I went on that,” Underwood told the podcast, according to People. “Honestly, my dad didn’t know, I think my mom had a good idea. I hinted. I’m very open with my mom … so I think she had a better idea, but that’s not something you talk to your parents about. I mean, obviously, they knew in high school and in college that I didn’t go out very often and they knew that I never really brought a girl home. So they had an idea, but they didn’t know it for certain. It’s difficult going from six people knowing to about 6 million and they all have something to say about it whether it’s good or bad.”

At one point during his Bachelorette stint, Underwood, 26, described his virginity as a possible “roadblock” in his relationship with Kufrin. But he was still blindsided when she sent him home following her visit to meet his family in Parker, Colorado.

“I was disappointed, I was frustrated, I was pi**ed off,” Underwood said of his elimination from Kufrin’s dating pool.

“I had every emotion going through me at that time and I didn’t know how to process it. I mean, I think — you guys watched the breakup — I was speechless. I had nothing to say because I was so caught off guard and I even had the conversation with Chris Harrison saying, ‘Hey, what’s going down in the Fantasy Suite because I can’t wait to have this conversation, this alone time, with Becca.’ I was already thinking next week.”

Becca Kufrin ultimately gave her three hometown date roses to Garrett Yrigoyen, Jason Tartick, and Blake Horstmann. But Underwood already had his Fantasy Suite date all planned out—and it sounds pretty G-rated. After his elimination from The Bachelorette, Underwood took to Twitter to detail his dream Fantasy Suite date, which would have included some serious shut-eye.

“It’s too bad,” Underwood tweeted of his Bachelorette elimination. “My fantasy suite date would have been SO much fun. 1. Actually eat the strawberries & whipped cream 2. Watch FRIENDS 3. Probably have a pillow fight 4. Talk about dog names 5. Sleep!”

Luckily, Colton’s quest for love isn’t over yet. Fans will get to see more of Colton Underwood when he heads to Bachelor in Paradise later this summer.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.