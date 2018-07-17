Colton Underwood Reveals What His Dream Fantasy Suite Date Would Have Been Like On ‘The Bachelorette’

Colton Underwood won’t get a Fantasy Suite date on The Bachelorette, but it’s not for lack of trying. The former pro NFL player admits he was blindsided by Becca Kufrin’s decision to send him packing after his hometown date on the ABC reality show, and that he was already thinking about next week and his Fantasy Suite date with The Bachelorette star.
In an interview on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous podcast, Underwood reflected on his shocking (to him) elimination from the ABC reality show, which came just one week after he opened up about being a virgin to The Bachelorette star.
“For me, I think there’s only about six or seven people in my life that really knew 100 percent that I was a virgin before I went on that,” Underwood told the podcast, according to People. “Honestly, my dad didn’t know, I think my mom had a good idea. I hinted. I’m very open with my mom … so I think she had a better idea, but that’s not something you talk to your parents about. I mean, obviously, they knew in high school and in college that I didn’t go out very often and they knew that I never really brought a girl home. So they had an idea, but they didn’t know it for certain. It’s difficult going from six people knowing to about 6 million and they all have something to say about it whether it’s good or bad.”
I know I’m not the first one to make a joke or make light of a heavy situation… it’s my way to handle certain situations. I love to resort to comedy to cover up topics that I don’t like to get serious about. On tonight’s episode I talk about something I typically avoid talking about at all costs, but it was appropriate for me to bring up. It’s something that I don’t talk about very often and something that only a handful of people know. I considered it a gift and a curse for many years, but finally have come to terms about standing up for who I am and the details that make me, me. Anyone who feels like they are hiding their truth out of embarrassment or fear of being judged… I HAVE BEEN THERE. You are not alone, I have covered up my truth with lies and tried to “fit in” – while I thought fitting in was what I wanted, I’ve recently learned that being different is what I need. We all have something that we hold close to us and something that makes us unique in our own ways. I ask for respect from everyone I meet moving forward and I’m here to call on everyone that needs that extra motivation to be “different” – HERE IT IS. Be who you are. I love you all.
At one point during his Bachelorette stint, Underwood, 26, described his virginity as a possible “roadblock” in his relationship with Kufrin. But he was still blindsided when she sent him home following her visit to meet his family in Parker, Colorado.
“I was disappointed, I was frustrated, I was pi**ed off,” Underwood said of his elimination from Kufrin’s dating pool.
“I had every emotion going through me at that time and I didn’t know how to process it. I mean, I think — you guys watched the breakup — I was speechless. I had nothing to say because I was so caught off guard and I even had the conversation with Chris Harrison saying, ‘Hey, what’s going down in the Fantasy Suite because I can’t wait to have this conversation, this alone time, with Becca.’ I was already thinking next week.”
Becca Kufrin ultimately gave her three hometown date roses to Garrett Yrigoyen, Jason Tartick, and Blake Horstmann. But Underwood already had his Fantasy Suite date all planned out—and it sounds pretty G-rated. After his elimination from The Bachelorette, Underwood took to Twitter to detail his dream Fantasy Suite date, which would have included some serious shut-eye.
“It’s too bad,” Underwood tweeted of his Bachelorette elimination. “My fantasy suite date would have been SO much fun. 1. Actually eat the strawberries & whipped cream 2. Watch FRIENDS 3. Probably have a pillow fight 4. Talk about dog names 5. Sleep!”
Luckily, Colton’s quest for love isn’t over yet. Fans will get to see more of Colton Underwood when he heads to Bachelor in Paradise later this summer.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.