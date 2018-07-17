Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘Frustrated’ By Her Family, Reports ‘E! News’

The reasons why the royal couple are reportedly upset with the actions of the Markle clan.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly “frustrated” by her family’s actions since the couple announced their engagement in late 2017. While the couple has yet to formally state their feelings regarding the behavior of both her father and half-brother and half-sister’s damaging words in the media, E! News remarked that the constant criticism has finally begun to disturb the twosome.

Since formally becoming a member of the royal family in May, Meghan Markle has towed the family line at each of her subsequent public appearances.

Us Weekly reported that the Duchess has “struggled” with the opinions of her extended family, reportedly “relatives who’ve screwed her over. It’s the one thing she’s struggled with most since meeting Harry, especially after the engagement.”

Shortly after putting a ring on it with the royal family’s most eligible bachelor, Markle faced the wrath of her half-sister Samantha Grant, whose intent on speaking poorly in the media of the actress downplayed any feelings of family warmth she claimed she had for Markle. Her comments came on the heels of Harry and Markle’s first interview after their engagement, where the prince commented that the royals were the “family she never had.”

Also involved in the attempt at negativity was Thomas Markle, Jr., who reportedly penned an open letter to Prince Harry, where he urged him not to wed his younger half-sibling, as reported by In Touch.

Perhaps the most puzzling actions of all came from Markle’s father, Thomas Markle. Markle always spoke of her father fondly, explaining that he did his best to give her a good life, even after he divorced her mother Doris Ragland.

Best Life Magazine reported that a friend close to the Duchess remarked “Meghan does not understand why her father is doing all this. She is trying so hard to fit in and adapt to this very new way of life and she was once again blindsided by a father who supposedly cares about her and doesn’t want to embarrass her.”

Thomas Markle was due to walk his daughter down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel on the day of her wedding to Prince Harry, he instead stepped down after paparazzi photos showed him “preparing” for the big day. Markle opted to walk halfway down the aisle herself and have Harry’s father Prince Charles walk her the rest of the way towards the altar of the chapel.

“They were very forgiving,” Markle revealed of the royal couple, particularly his daughter, regarding his media faux pas.

Markle revealed in an interview with The Sun that he hopes Prince Harry and his daughter will someday make him a part of their lives.

“My message [to her] would be, ‘I love you, I miss you, I’m sorry for anything that went wrong,'” he said. “And I want to be her [future] child’s grandfather and I want to be near them. I want to be a part of their life. I’d like to put our differences behind us and get together.”