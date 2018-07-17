Scaramucci says someone needs to 'tell the emperor that he has no clothes.'

The saying “the emperor has no clothes” has been bandied about, but now a former member of the Trump administration has said it on CNN in reference to the “mistake” Trump made in Helsinki by siding with Russian leader Vladimir Putin over the U.S. intelligence community. Scaramucci was clear in saying that Donald Trump needs to be confronted and it needs to be explained how much damage Trump did by siding with Putin and Russia in Finland.

The Hill said that Anthony Scaramucci was emphatic when he said that Trump needs to “reverse course immediately” and not double down on a mistake as he has done before. The former Trump press secretary said he is still loyal to the president but says that a real friend tells you the truth.

“If you’re loyal to the president, which I happen to be very loyal to the president, loyalty right now requires you to tell the truth, and sit with him and explain to him the optics of the situation, why the optics are bad.”

Scaramucci explains that this looks like Trump doesn’t trust his own intelligence agencies.

“The strategy… is very bad. You’ve got to back up the U.S. intelligence agencies here.”

Anthony Scaramucci's path to $20 billion runs through a hot China market https://t.co/bvqA14TbX6 pic.twitter.com/IVK9pe8Fap — Bloomberg (@business) July 17, 2018

Anthony Scaramucci told CNN that Trump needs to get in front of this immediately and pledge his support for the intelligence community. Scaramucci added that he thinks that Trump has sadly let his ego get in the way, and that is “still sore about the questions of the legitimacy of his electoral success.”

Scaramucci says he has personally learned that most of his own mistakes were made when he let his ego factor into his decisions.

Anthony Scaramucci has become best known for having the shortest tenure in the White House for a total of 10 days. The former Trump press secretary says that it was certainly his ego that played a role in his ouster from the White House. Scaramucci said that people were pushing Trump from day one to push him out, including Steve Bannon who Scaramucci called a swamp creature.

“Bannon is ultimately railing against the swamp, but he’s actually a cock of the swamp. He’s the creature from the Black Lagoon, Bannon. He acts more swamp-like than any person that’s ever become a Washingtonian. So for all of his railing on the swamp, he is literally the pig in George Orwell’s Animal Farm that stands on his two legs the minute he gets power. He is the creature from the Black Lagoon.”

Ironically, Bannon was also fired when favor turned on him also. Scaramucci says that despite his firing, he is still fond of the president.