Prince William Reveals The Secret Passion He Hopes His Children Will Share

It seems Prince George has other ideas for his future.

Prince William revealed there is a secret passion he holds dear to his heart that he hopes his children will share. He remarked on his hopes for the future of his three children during an appearance at the famed Wimbledon tennis tournament.

The 36-year-old royal and his wife, Kate Middleton, shook hands with tennis superstar Novak Djokovic after he won the 2018 Wimbledon tournament on July 15 and the royal father revealed to the tennis pro that he is hoping to get his kids involved in the sport.

In a post shared on the tennis tournament’s official Instagram page, Djokovic, who is a father of two, spoke to the prince and asked him about his family.

“How are your children?” Djokovic, a father of two, asked the royal couple.

“Very well, thanks, very well,” replied William, who was seen speaking to the tennis pro alongside wife Middleton.

“Trying to get a tennis racket in their hands — and a football!” he exclaimed of the passion for sports he hopes his children will share.

Prince William is a father to 4-year-old son Prince George and 3-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, as well as 2-month-old son Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess are both passionate about sports, often being seen at big sporting events. William plays polo and a big fan of soccer. Before marrying Prince William, Middleton was often snapped at sporting events and played various sports in both high school and college.

Shape Magazine noted that the Duchess of Cambridge is an avid skier, has trained with trains with the Sisterhood cross-Channel rowing team and enjoys watching both rugby and tennis. There is one sport she will not participate in alongside her husband: polo. Apparently, she is allergic to horses.

Entertainment Tonight revealed that the couple’s eldest son might have other ideas as to his life’s path that is quite different from his father’s hopes and dreams. According to William, his son wants to become a police officer.

During his appearance at The Met Excellence Awards, which is an annual event that honors London’s Metropolitan Police Service, Prince William revealed Prince George’s passion.

“He is obsessed, actually, by the police,” William admitted. “The ….cars, toys, everything.”

Hello Magazine reported that at the end of 2017, William hand-delivered a letter to Santa Claus on behalf of his son while on a walkabout in Helsinki, Finland. The young Prince had asked for just one gift, a police car. “I’ve seen you and I had to give you this letter,” William said at the time to Santa Claus. “He hasn’t written down many requests, so I think one request is probably ok.”