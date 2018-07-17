David & Victoria Beckham Post Sweet Summertime Family Vacation Photos

The famous family is enjoying a beachy summer getaway.

The Beckhams are on holiday, but where in the world are they? David and Victoria Beckham are sharing their family vacation photo album with fans. The superstar couple, who are vacationing with their four children, Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7, have been posting photos and videos to their Instagram stories as they document their family vacation in an undisclosed locale. David and Victoria have been careful not to tag the location of their snaps, but it appears they are staying in a private villa with access to a remote beach where they are having a ton of fun in the sun.

Victoria Beckham posted a black and white photo of her 7 year-old-daughter Harper playing in the ocean. In another snap, the Spice Girls singer poses with her kids Brooklyn, Romeo, and Harper on a boat. Many fans commented that Romeo is his famous mom’s “twin.”

David Beckham posted to Instagram stories to share photos of his entire “squad.” In addition to a rare photo of all four of the couple’s kids, the former pro soccer player posted a photo of one of his boys taking a deep dive and he praised son Romeo’s “good form” in the water. The famous family seems to be having a great time on their family vacation.

You can see Victoria Beckham’s family vacay photos below.

Kisses from Harper ???????????????? x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 17, 2018 at 2:45am PDT

Hello magazine noted that in previous Instagram stories the family is seen playing water sports, including stand up paddle boarding and surfing. The Beckhams were also spotted floating around in the sea on a supersized swan flamingo. Victoria described the silly inflatable as an “embarrassing dad slide.”

The family vacation comes just two weeks after David and Victoria Beckham celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with a Paris getaway. The busy family also logged time in Miami, Los Angeles, and Canada in recent months. Victoria Beckham previously told The Times of her brood, “It’s very important that we have time together as a family.”

Indeed, the Beckhams are known for their fabulous vacations. In an interview for British Airways, Victoria Beckham said it is important to her that her kids see the world.

“I really do encourage the children to travel,” Beckham said. “They’re very, very fortunate. They know they’re blessed, very lucky. They’re in an incredible position so absolutely it’s very, very important for the boys – and Harper – to see as much of the world as they can…. I think if you can travel, you’re incredibly fortunate and you should really make the most of the different places that you can go to.”