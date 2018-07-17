Farrah Abraham Won’t Be Competing In The Ring As A Wrestler, Indy Promoter Clarifies

Speaking to 'The Blast,' World Class Revolution CEO Jerry Bostic said that the former 'Teen Mom' star isn't being pursued as a wrestler, but rather as a ring valet.

Over the past few days, rumors of former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham joining an independent wrestling promotion had caught the attention of wrestling fans, many of whom reacted with disdain over the possibility of an untrained reality television star attempting body slams, throwing elbows, or applying submission holds. However, a new report suggests that the 27-year-old celebrity won’t be getting in the ring after all and that she might instead be hired as a valet.

In an interview with The Blast, World Class Revolution CEO Jerry Bostic confirmed that he did indeed strike a deal with Abraham for an appearance at the Bell County Comic-Con in Texas next month, but explained that she won’t be booked to wrestle. He added that he “understood the confusion” when many wrestling fans assumed that Farrah would be joining as an in-ring performer, and acknowledged that this led to a lot of negative comments from people who were against the idea of Abraham becoming an actual women’s wrestler.

Clarifying the misunderstanding, Bostic explained that Farrah Abraham is not signed up with his World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling (WCRPW) promotion, but rather with its parent company World Class Revolution, which The Blast described as an entertainment company that specializes in “event planning, booking, and management.” Bostic added that Abraham isn’t even confirmed to join WCRPW, though he said that there have been some discussions to that end, with her most likely roles being that of a ring valet, and as someone who could “speak with young women” or “do community work.”

In line with Bostic’s comments, Abraham’s representatives were also cited by The Blast as saying that the ex-Teen Mom mainstay won’t be suiting up as a wrestler, contrary to what many fans had thought in recent days.

If Farrah Abraham gets involved in the world of wrestling in any way, shape, or form, she won’t be the first reality TV star to do so. In 2011, Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi competed in a match at WrestleMania XXVII, teaming with John Morrison and Trish Stratus as they defeated Dolph Ziggler, Layla, and Michelle McCool. As noted by Business Insider, Snooki retired from wrestling soon after, with her exploits in the ring critically panned by wrestling fans. On the other hand, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin has enjoyed a long and successful career in the WWE and remains a key part of the company’s programming, more than 15 years after he was first seen on television in MTV’s The Real World.