Rob Zombie Explains Feud With Marilyn Manson On Co-Headlining Twins Of Evil Tour

Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie are friends again and metal fans are reaping the benefits with he ‘Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour.’

The first time Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson did a co-headlining tour was 2012 and it was dubbed the Twins Of Evil Tour.

Clearly the decision to hit the road together was a success for the shock-rock legends, as as they’ve recently resurrected a tour many people said would never happen again. The reason for skepticism around a second outing was the fact that the two weren’t exactly best friends at one point during the highly-successful hard rock tour.

Currently, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are on the Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour playin to packed amphitheater’s all across the United States. Rob Zombie recently spoke to Loudwire in an interview where he revealed that the beef indeed happened, but that it was not as big a deal as it was made out to be. In fact, Zombie said that by the time media outlets were reporting on the story, him and Marilyn Manson had already patched things up.

“I always knew we would do the tour again, because last time was great. There was one little incident and then we did the entire U.S., and then we did all of Europe together. So, the tour was great, especially the European part was really fantastic. So, we always knew we would do it together again. There was never any question, I don’t think. By the end of the tour, it was great. Here’s where I use my catch phrase. By the time [the feud] was news to the public, it was already old news to us. We stopped caring about anything that happened five years ago. There’s no negative anything.”

During a tour date in 2012’s Twins Of Evil Tour Marilyn Manson expressed, while onstage, a desire to physically assault Rob Zombie. Zombie performed his set later in the evening and went on a profanity-laced tirade against Manson, giving fans the impression that something was definitely going on between the two frontmen.

We’ve toured with everybody: Pantera, Danzig, Megadeth, Testament, Slayer… you name it. It’s always been f**king great, but some tours do not f**king go together. Some people are just so full of sh*t, it drives you f**king crazy.”

Marily Manson isn’t known for being especially forgiving to musician-friends who he’s had disagreements within the past.

In 1996 the Marilyn Manson released his breakthrough album AntiChrist Superstar, which was produced by Nine Inch Nails creative force Trent Reznor. The two toured together many times, were great friends, by all accounts, and Manson even released his music under Trent’s now-defunct independent music label Nothing Records. The two later had a serious falling out and by the year 2000 the Manson and Reznor appeared to not be on speaking terms.

Fifteen years later Marilyn Manson was asked on Reddit how he felt about Reznor. Manson responded by saying the two were no longer at odds, but that he also had no interest in being friends anymore.