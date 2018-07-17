Katharine McPhee’s Father Daniel McPhee Passes Away

Former American Idol contestant, Katharine McPhee suffered a heartbreaking loss today as her father passed away. According to CBS, McPhee’s father, Daniel McPhee, passed away on Sunday morning and Katharine took to social media to mention her loss. The singer and actress took to her instagram to post a cute selfie of the two of them together with a heartfelt caption.

“I can’t believe I’m even writing this….,” her instagram post began, “But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning. We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated. He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to “Give em hell kid!” He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us. Not sure my heart will ever be the same. I’m so sad he missed my broadway debut. But when I return to the stage next week I hope he can watch it in peace and from up above. Thank you to all my friends who’ve been so loving and supportive these last 48 hours. I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts.”

McPhee currently is the star of Waitress on Broadway. A few days before, McPhee noted on twitter that she had to miss this past weekend’s shows because she had to fly back to LA for a “family emergency” and that it “breaks her heart to disappoint anyone.”

Hey my Waitress fans… I’m so so sorry to inform you I will be out this weekend from the shows. I’m having to fly back to LA right now for a family emergency. It breaks my heart to disappoint anyone. Sending all my love. ❤️ — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 14, 2018

It has been a quite the dramatic for the former-Smash star, to say the least. Just earlier this month she announced her engagement to music producer David Foster. Foster popped the question while they were in Italy.

McPhee’s mother, Peisha, currently works at American Idol as a vocal coach. McPhee’s older sister, Adrianna, is also a vocal coach on the show. No information has been released on what Daniel McPhee passed away from.

McPhee can be seen on Broadway in the show Waitress, based off of the film starring Keri Russell. She made her debut on April 10th and recently extended her run which was reported by Playbill. McPhee was originally supposed to end her run on June 17th but will instead be on the great white way until August 19th. While it’s her first time on Broadway she does have a history with musical theatre what with the former musical television show Smash and being in a Los Angeles based production of Annie Get Your Fun.