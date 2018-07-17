Watch England Vs. India Cricket 3rd ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

England and India, the two top-ranked teams in the world, battle for ODI cricket supremacy in the third and deciding match of their 50-overs series on Tuesday

The heart of India’s 2018 summer tour of England is yet to come, with a grueling, five-test series — only the second time in almost 60 years that India has played a five-match Test series, as The Guardian recounts — but the limited-overs section of the tour will come to what promises to be a thrilling close on Tuesday when the third and deciding match of the two teams’ one day international series will live stream from Headingley.

After suffering a one-sided walloping in the first ODI, England bounced back on Saturday behind a cool century from Joe Root and a four-wicket haul claimed by Liam Plunkett to inflict and 86-run, series-leveling defeat on their guests, as CricInfo records. Root, in fact reached 113 off of only 116 balls — including eight boundaries and a six — while Captain Eoin Morgan and number eight batsman David Willey each notched half-centuries.

India’s middle order futility proved the difference in the match, as legendary wicketkeeper M.S. Dhoni found himself on the receiving end of boos for what India Today claimed was the first time in his illustrious career, after a lackluster 37 off of 59 with just two boundaries. The largely Indian crowd at Lord’s showed Dhoni their lack of appreciation despite that fact that reached the landmark 10,000-run plateau in ODI play, only the fourth Indian cricket to reach such rarefied heights.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the one-day international match series decider between England and India, with India going to make it two limited overs series in a row to start their summer tour, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Tuesday, July 17, at the revered Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, England.

In India, that start time will be 5 p.m. India Standard Time, while in the United States, cricket fans can watch the match live stream at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:30 a.m. Pacific.

Joe Root needed just 116 balls to reach a 113 total, leading England to its winning 322 total. Matt Dunham / AP Images

Root’s century was his 12th in ODI matches, equalling an England record held by Marcus Trescothick, CricInfo reported.

England will take confidence from the fact that they reached the young spin sensation Kuldeep Yadav for 68 runs, despite losing four wickets to the 23-year-old, and are expected to attack him with even greater determination as they attempt to take the series decider and solidify their world top ODI ranking, in their final home ODI before 2019, which brings the cricket World Cup to England.

Watch a preview of the third and final England vs. India ODI match in the video below, courtesy of CricBuzz.

In the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, the England vs. India third and final ODI cricket match of 2018 will be broadcast by Sky Sports Cricket. To access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Cricket streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky login.

Fans in India who want to live stream the one-day match should check out Sony Liv.

To watch a live stream of the series-deciding international cricket action in the three-match England vs. India one day international series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the opening ODI match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.