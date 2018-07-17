Meghan Markle Ditches American Family And Friends After Royal Wedding, Says ‘Radar Online’

'Radar Online' says that Meghan may have ditched not just her dad, but also other American friends after the royal wedding.

Many have heard about Meghan Markle’s dad, who recently spoke out via a public interview pleading with Meghan to please contact him again. Thomas Markle even said that “I could actually die soon. Does she want this to be the last thing we’ve said to each other?” detailed Express.

And according to Radar Online, Meghan’s dad is not alone in feeling as though he has been abandoned in the wake of the royal wedding. Rob Shuter from the podcast Straight Shuter! has revealed that a source informed him that old friends seem to also be experiencing the cold shoulder. They reportedly “feel a little bit dumped… First, they attended her wedding at their own expense, and now Meghan is a little too busy for all of them.”

Naturally, a woman is busy after getting married, and admittedly, Meghan’s wedding was no ordinary affair. Even so, Meghan has reportedly gotten all new contact information, including a new email address and a special phone number. All this means that “a lot of her old friends can’t even reach her anymore… They don’t know how to get in touch with Meghan and she’s not getting in touch with them.”

And there’s yet another reason for Meghan’s old friends to feel shunned. It turns out that she’s replaced some old friends with some new ones, including Amal Clooney and Victoria Beckham, with whom she’s supposedly close friends with now.

Thomas Markle has spoken to the press yet again. This time, he's saying he thinks Meghan Markle looks "terrified" in her new role as Duchess of Sussex. pic.twitter.com/KyQXSWGOg4 — E! News (@enews) July 16, 2018

In fact, George Clooney even told ET during an interview after he received his Life Achievement Award that Meghan and Prince Charles “are just so happy… They are happy and in love and we need good news in the world.” Also, Amal was helping Meghan acclimate to her new life in the U.K.

Meghan also reached out to Victoria Beckham for fashion advice before the wedding, and Victoria said that “Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves [Prince Harry]. It felt very real, very honest,” detailed Harper’s Bazaar.

It’s not too clear who the “old friends” are that Radar Online says can’t get in touch with Meghan. We at least know that she’s still maintaining her relationship with Serena Williams, since Meghan was present cheering Serena on during Wimbledon.

Other close friends of Meghan reportedly include Jessica Mulroney, Markus Anderson, and Misha Nonoo. There’s also Lindsay Roth, Heather Dorak, and Benita Litt, according to Town and Country Magazine.

But right now, the relationship that’s on display the most is the one with her father. For now, it appears that Meghan is maintaining her silence towards her dad, which is obviously causing him quite a bit of distress.