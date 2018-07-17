‘Rugrats’ Returns: Nickelodeon Revives Animated Series, Paramount Producing Live-Action Movie

Tommy, Chuckie, and all of their pals will be starring in some brand-new adventures for both the boob tube and the silver screen.

Rugrats is making a big comeback! The beloved Nickelodeon animated series, which originally ran from 1991 to 2004, is being revived at the network and a live-action theatrical release from Paramount Pictures is also in the works.

Variety reported that Viacom-owned Nickelodeon has placed an order for 26 new episodes of the groundbreaking cartoon series featuring both the real and imaginary lives of toddlers Tommy, Chuckie, twins Phil and Lil, Susie, Angelica, and their other friends and families.

Additionally, new characters for the kiddies to interact with will be introduced.

With the original TV series creators Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain returning as executive producers, production is already underway in Burbank, California, for the new episodes of the Rugrats television show.

Meanwhile, according to Deadline, Paramount Players’ live-action Rugrats movie, featuring CGI characters, is being written by David A. Goodman (Futurama, Family Guy) and already has a Nov. 13, 2020, release date set.

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” said Sarah Levy, Viacom Media Networks’ COO and the interim president of Nickelodeon.

“What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie, and pals.”

“Now feels like the ideal time to reintroduce this iconic cast of characters to a whole new generation of young fans,” added Brian Robbins, the president of Paramount Players.

“Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children.”

Rugrats initial 13-year run on Nickelodeon spanned nine seasons. The popular series, which can currently be seen in reruns on the TeenNick channel, had children everywhere begging their parents for all of the merchandise produced in conjunction with the show.

The much-applauded series won four Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Children’s Program in 1992, 1993, 1994, and 2003, and was also the Favorite Cartoon at the Kids’ Choice Awards for six consecutive years from 1996 to 2001. Rugrats even has its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

There have already been three major motion pictures featuring the brazen tots, 1998’s The Rugrats Movie, 2000’s Rugrats in Paris: The Movie, and 2003’s Rugrats Go Wild, which also featured characters from another Nickeolodeon series, The Wild Thornberrys.

There was also the spinoff series All Grown Up!, which featured the same characters as preteens, that ran on Nickelodeon for five seasons, from 2003 to 2008.

No word yet if any of the voice actors from the original series, such as E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), or Cree Summer (Susie), will be returning to the franchise.

It is also not known when the Rugrats revival will begin airing on Nickelodeon.