Khloe Kardashian Looks Happy With Tristan Thompson In L.A. As She Says Baby True Is Growing Up Too Fast

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted out in L.A. on Monday and they looked happier than ever as they walked hand in hand as they left Joey in Woodland Hills after a lunch date.

According to a July 16 report by TMZ, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson showed no signs of strain as they looked happy leaving lunch on Monday afternoon. When the paparazzi stopped the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and asked her how her daughter, True, was doing, Khloe responded, “She’s so good. Thank you.” The photographer countered back by saying, “growing up,” to which Khloe responded, “too fast.”

“God bless your family,” the paparazzi said. “God bless you,” Kardashian said before closing her car door and ending the conversation. Khloe donned back spandex shorts and a matching short-sleeved T-shirt for the outing. She completed her look with black socks, sneakers, and a sweatshirt tied around her waist. She wore her long hair in waves and parted down the middle with minimal jewelry.

Later, Khloe Kardashian posted a series of photos of herself to Instagram wearing the same outfit. The new mom captioned the photos, “Never have I ever…” and drew a ton of compliments from fans for how great she looks.

Never have I ever….. A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 16, 2018 at 8:27pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that she has already lost over 30 pounds since the birth of baby True back in April. The Good American jeans designer revealed that she was stunned to learn that she’s already dropped so many pounds.

Khloe went on to say that she credits breastfeeding and staying active throughout her pregnancy as the main reasons for her weight loss in the weeks following True’s birth.

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week. Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly,” Khloe Kardashian revealed via her app.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian is loving her life as a new mom, and she and Tristan Thompson have worked through their issues following his shocking cheating scandal.