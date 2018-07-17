Cleganebowl: Will It Happen In Season 8 Of ‘Game Of Thrones’?

According to Hafthor Bjornsson, his favorite scene will happen in Season 8, leading to speculation Cleganebowl is on its way

Many fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones have been waiting for a potential battle between the brothers, Sandor and Gregor Clegane. These characters, also known as the Hound and the Mountain, respectively, are fearsome warriors who share no love for each other. Hence the reason why so many fans have been expecting a battle — known as Cleganebowl — between the pair for some time now. However, with the final season approaching, some fans are concerned this might never eventuate.

But, as Esquire recently pointed out, one of the actors who play these brothers in Game of Thrones might have revealed that Cleganebowl will certainly occur in Season 8 of the epic fantasy series.

According to the report, Hafthor Bjornsson was recently asked during an Instagram Q & A about his favorite scene in Game of Thrones.

“It happens in season 8… so I can’t speak about it,” was Bjornsson’s reply to the question.

While this may seem like a fairly innocuous answer that was geared towards drumming up anticipation for the upcoming season of Game of Thrones, fans of the show instantly jumped to the conclusion that it was proof that Cleganebowl will occur in Season 8.

On Reddit, the topic was discussed in detail after Bjornsson’s response was posted there. While some fans saw it as evidence of Cleganebowl occurring in Season 8, others saw it as merely a way to build hype leading up to the final season of Game of Thrones. Some even suggested alternatives to Cleganebowl such as the Hound and the Mountain forgiving each other of their past transgressions.

HBO

“After all the hype I hope they just punch each other before collapsing into puddles of tears as they forgive each other for everything,” said Redditor Scottyjscizzle.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will air on HBO. As yet, no official premiere date has been made beyond 2019. Maisie Williams did let it slip during an interview with Metro that Season 8 will premiere in April of that year. However, she has since denied her speculation on this start date via her Twitter account.

Therefore, viewers will just have to be patient and wait until an official announcement is made via HBO in regard to the premiere date for Season 8 of Game of Thrones. For those attending San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, it needs to be noted that for the first time since Game of Thrones premiered on HBO, they will not be hosting a panel at the event. So, it will be unlikely a Season 8 premiere date will be announced then.