Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Reportedly Has A Problem With Her Sexy Instagram Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, made headlines on Monday after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a very racy photo to her Instagram account.

According to a July 16 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of herself in a thong bikini to Instagram this week, and it seems that her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, wasn’t happy about it. Kourt posed in a sun hat and floral thong bikini as she sat in the grass. Not long after the photo was uploaded to Instagram, Younes commented on the picture, and fans couldn’t believe how harsh his words were.

“That’s what you need to show to get likes?” he wrote on the snapshot. Now, sources are telling the magazine that Bendjima has had a problem with Kardashian posting racy photos online multiple times in the past.

“He never liked that she posted sexy pictures of herself on social media. He doesn’t want his girlfriend to do that. He gets that it’s her job, but wants her to post more covered up pictures. He has always had a problem with this. This is the stuff they argue about and what made them split in the past,” an insider said about the situation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima recently spent a few weeks together on a romantic vacation in Italy. The couple were spotted wining and dining in Rome before heading to Capri, where Kardashian’s three children, Mason, 8; Penelope, 6; and Reign, 3, joined them. The group then headed to Portofino to finish out the trip.

During the vacation, Kourtney and Younes reportedly grew even closer together. Sources previously told People that the pair were getting very serious after the getaway.

“She is incredibly happy with Younes. They are getting serious. Younes is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him. Kourtney is having the best time in Europe,” a source revealed.

However, it seems that the distance between Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima may already be getting the best of them. Although sources told Us Weekly that Younes was only “kidding” in the now-deleted Instagram comment, it appears that he may have been angry when he first saw the sexy snapshot of his girlfriend.

Although Kourtney has kept her relationship with Younes mostly off of the family’s reality series, perhaps fans will get to see a bit more into the situation when Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuts a brand new season in August.