Candice Swanepoel Rocks Black And White Checkered Swimsuit Less Than A Month After Giving Birth

The verdict is in… and Candice Swanepoel looks good in just about anything.

Earlier today, the model took to her highly-followed Instagram account to show off her amazing post-baby body. And by the looks of the gorgeous images, it’s hard for many to believe that the 29-year-old gave birth to her second child, Ariel, less than a month ago. But obviously the birth of her son has not stopped her from rocking a swimsuit like she has in the past.

In the first of two sexy snapshots, the Victoria’s Secret shows off her toned backside. The model looks off into the distance with her hair up in a top knot as she dons a black and white checkered one piece swimsuit. The back of her suit is tucked into her derriere, perfectly exposing her toned and tanned booty. The bakcground of the image is equally as beautiful as the model, with a big rock cliff and crystal clear blue water.

In the second of the two images, the model treats fans to front view. She throws her hands up in the air as she poses with the same background of the first image. You can’t even tell that she has just given birth in the photo as her abs look perfectly flat in her suit. In this particular shot, she wears her long, blonde hair down and it flows perfectly in the wind.

Both photos gained a ton of attention from Candice’s 12 million plus followers, though the photo of her backside received just a little more attention with over 202,000 likes in addition to 470 comments and growing within just five hours of the post. While countless fans commented on how beautiful the 29-year-old always looks, the overwhelming majority just couldn’t get over how her body bounced back so quickly after giving birth.

“You inspire people that pretend they’re not watching. Keep going.”

“Very sexy! Beautiful beautiful beautiful… beautiful,” another fan wrote.

“You are the most beautiful women in this world, I never saw someone like you are,” one more fan commented.

Recently, Candice made headlines after she clapped back at body shamers. As the Inquisitr shared late last week, photos of Candice donning a bikini at the beach just weeks after giving birth to her son surfaced and some online trolls didn’t have anything nice to say about the model.

“This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it … Check yourself,” Candice wrote on her Instagram story.

“Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days. I am not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy, I am proud actually,” she continued. “I carried my son for nine months in there, I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy.”

Clearly, Candice still looks amazing post-baby.