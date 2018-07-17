‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday, July 16: Nick Blindsides Victor!

Nick finally beat his father.

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, July 16 brings absolutely shocking surprises for both the Newmans and the Abbotts, and nobody in Genoa City ends the day happy except for Mariah and Tessa.

Victor (Eric Braeden) called J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) a coward in the alleyway. Both men reached into their pockets, and then Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) voice asked, “What? You’re going to shoot your own son now?” The Nick pulled off the J.T. mask and revealed he’s been impersonating J.T. the entire time. He told Victor how it felt to grow up feeling he’s not good enough, and then Nick told Victor that there’s no way to stop what he put in motion. Victor threatened Nick, but the old man doesn’t intimidate Nick anymore. Victor made a significant mistake in messing with Nick’s son, Christian.

Nick went home and told Sharon (Sharon Case) they needed to start a new life, and that J.T. and Victor’s fight was none of their business. However, Victor stopped by, and he insinuated that Nick had something to tell Sharon. After The Moustache left, Nick confessed what he’d done, and a horrified Sharon couldn’t believe it. She wondered if Nick had considered Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) feelings at all. Nick justified everything because Victor had taken Christian. Sharon felt she didn’t even know Nick anymore after he refused to apologize in any way for what he’d done.

See the resemblance? ???? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at today’s big moment that will definitely go down in #YR history. We would like to give a special shoutout to @malyoung and all of our cast and crew who made this happen! pic.twitter.com/pqoPxWqIMt — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 17, 2018

Meanwhile, Jill (Jess Walton) lost it when she found out Kyle (Michael Mealor) went inside Phillip’s casket and taken a bone. Eventually, Jack (Peter Bergman) yelled at her that he’d asked for her help, but she refused. She got emotional about how much losing Phillip hurt her. Then, Jill grabbed the envelope and unceremoniously revealed the results. Jack and Phillip Chancellor aren’t a match. Jill consoled Jack with a sorry and a hug, and then she left.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) stopped by the Abbott Mansion after Neil (Kristoff St. John) put the brakes on their romantic evening for the sake of friendship. She suggested that Jack call off the search for his biological father, but he really wants to know the truth. Dina (Marla Adams) brought out a new photo album with diary pages that revealed Dina and Phillip only went for walks together. Ultimately, Jack vowed not to upset Dina again.

Finally, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) got the news from her private investigator that Billy (Jason Thompson) had a suite at the Genoa City Athletic Club, and she marched right over and banged on the door. Instead of finding her cheating boyfriend, she discovered her gambling, lying boyfriend instead, which made her just as mad. Phyllis and Billy’s fight ended up interrupting Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) first official date.

Check out The Young and the Restless spoilers from Inquisitr to find out what happens tomorrow.