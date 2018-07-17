Emily Ratajkowski Promotes Her Swimwear Line With Sexy Bathing Suit Snap

Emily Ratajkowski's swimwear line is called Inamorata Swim.

Emily Ratajkowski has a slamming bikini body, and she takes every opportunity to show it off for that very reason. You go, girl — live your best life.

Our girl, in fact, has gotten so hip to the hustle about her bodacious bod that she’s created her own swimwear line, Inamorata Swim, and she hired herself as its most vociferous spokesmodel.

In a recent Instagram post, Emily Ratajkowski posed in a teeny weeny black bikini that rode high and wide on her butt, and barely covered the rest of her. And yes, she looked absolutely fantastic in it all!

Emily then told her followers that they could get a suit — which she dubbed a “SWAMI” — just like it on her Inamorata Swim website.

You can check out the latest selection from her collection below.

This, of course, isn’t the first time that Emily has shown off her swimwear wares on Instagram.

Check out some of the other awesome pieces available from the Inamorata Swimwear line below.

The Inamorata Swim line is exclusively available online, and you can check out the full collection here. The average piece retails for about $80, and the bikinis are sold in multiples, rather than in sets.

When Inamorata Swim debuted last year, Glamour Magazine did a piece about it — and about Emily Ratajkowski. Emily told the outlet that, growing up in California, she would literally wear a bathing suit everywhere — she wouldn’t even wear clothes, but would just put on a swimsuit and do her errands for the day.

And it was that method of growing up that inspired Emily to create the Inamorata Swim line.

In addition, Emily drew inspiration from the “supermodels” of the 1970s and 1980s for the swimwear designs. That is why they are a lot of high-waisted cheeky bottoms and waist-accenting cutouts and ties throughout the designs.

Emily also told the outlet that she decided to make the swimsuits “ultra-feminine and sexy” because she feels it’s important for a woman to be as such.

Even though Inamorata Swim is Emily Ratajkowski’s first solo swimwear collection, she’d previously collaborated with The Kooples and other designers for “capsule launches.” Critics applaud the swim line, especially because it’s something that Emily Ratajkowski is very familiar with, and she’s in a place — Los Angeles — where she can live her best life while showing off her slamming curves in the prettiest fashions.