San Diego Comic-Con 2018: ‘Vikings’ Panel Will Include A New Trailer For Season 5

Fans of History Channel’s Vikings have been anxiously awaiting news on the return date for Season 5 of the hit historical drama series. Now, with San Diego Comic-Con scheduled for this weekend, it seems likely a premiere date will be announced then.

According to the San Diego Comic-Con blog, the Vikings panel will be held in Ballroom 20 on Friday, July 20, from 11.45 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.

The Vikings guests will include Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Clive Standen (Rollo), Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Ironside), Alex Hogh Andersen (Ivar the Boneless), Georgia Hirst (Torvi), and Vikings creator and writer, Michael Hirst.

Normally in the Vikings panel, details emerge of what fans can expect moving forward in the upcoming season as well as being presented with a trailer filled with new footage. History Channel’s press release has already confirmed that a new trailer will air during the Vikings panel at San Diego Comic-Con, so fans will be able to see new footage of the Season 5 return. It is likely this trailer will also reveal the premiere date, although this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

In addition to the Vikings panel, every year at San Diego Comic-Con, History Channel put on some pretty amazing events. For example, last year’s San Diego Comic-Con Vikings event saw a replica of a Viking funeral procession. This year, fans of the show can get their future told by the Seer in a special Vikings booth. According to the press release from History Channel, the details are below.

The Vikings ‘Seer’s Lair’ Convention Center Booth (Booth #4215) will run July 19-22 from 9.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily (9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 22).

“Only the Seer knows what lies ahead in the upcoming season of History Channel’s Vikings and this year at San Diego Comic-Con, fans have the opportunity to enter his lair and consult him about their own future in a hyper-shareable photo prophecy. Join us and see what the future has in store for you!”

History Channel has also released the following synopsis for the Season 5 return of Vikings.

“In the mid-season five finale, legendary Viking Rollo returns just as the divide between the Lothbrok family climaxes with Ragnar’s sons battling each other to rule the world. The long-awaited face-off ends with a strategic victory going to Ivar the Boneless who vows vengeance on his betrayers with a direct target on Lagertha’s back. Last seen in an unstable state and losing her appearance as a fierce Viking warrior, Lagertha is hopeful she will regain her spot in Kattegat as its rightful leader.”

Season 5 of Vikings will return to History Channel later in the year.