Nina Dobrev Posts A Series Of Bathing Suit Pics To Announce Her Return To ‘XXX’

Becky the techie will be returning as a member of the 'xXx 4' cast.

While news that xXx 4 was a sure thing broke a few months ago, there hadn’t been much detail on who would or wouldn’t be returning as members of the of the cast beyond Vin Diesel returning as Xander Cage.

In a collection of bathing suit Instagram pictures, Nina Dobrev – known best for her role as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries– broke the news that she would be returning for the production of xXx 4 as Becky Clearidge. Nina’s character coined by fans as “Becky the techy/techie” in the comments was the nerd and tech expert for Xander Cage’s team.

In the photos, Nina was enjoying a bit of an xXx family reunion with Vin Diesel, D. J. Caruso, and Ruby Rose. According to the caption of one of the photos Caruso also shared on his Instagram profile, the xXx family appeared to be enjoying a birthday dinner in honor of Diesel.

As fans of Vin probably know, the California born actor, producer, director and screenwriter turns 51 in just a couple days on July 18.

In the first of Nina’s bathing suit picture collection, the actress revealed in the caption that production for the xXx: Return of Xander Cage(xXx 4) would be kicking off just after Thanksgiving on November 26.

In each of the photos, every member of the xXx family appear to be all smiles as they enjoy soaking up some sun on the beach together.

“This is amazing news. I can’t wait,” one Instagram user commented. A second commented on how excited they were to learn Becky would be returning for the sequel, “Yesssss!!!! Becky is my favorite cuz I can totally relate as a techie/nerd, cant wait!!”

As The Hollywood Reporter reminded us a few months ago, there will be one small change to the xXx franchise as Diesel is now the co-owner. Diesel and his production company One Race Films teamed up with The H Collective to purchase the rights to the entire xXx franchise from Revolution Studios back in April. This only added to the franchises Diesel owns as he also purchased rights to Riddick/Pitch Black from Universal Studios.

As those who follow Dobrev on Instagram know, the actress hasn’t posted too many updates about her professional or personal life as of late. So, fans were thrilled to learn she’d be on the screen again for xXx 4. Nina has posted several beach pictures over the last month as she appears to be soaking up as much sun as she can before summer ends.