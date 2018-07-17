Princess Charlotte Is Reportedly Worth Billions More Than Her Older Brother, George

Estimates indicate that young Princess Charlotte is already worth billions and she blows past big brother Prince George in terms of worth

Princess Charlotte and Prince George are both already worth a great deal of money, and they will be worth a great deal more in the years to come. However, the young princess is reportedly worth substantially more than her older brother, even at the tender age of just 3 years of age. How can that be?

Reader’s Digest shares the estimated worth of many of the British royals, and naturally, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles are worth many millions of dollars. Both Prince William and Prince Harry are substantially wealthy as well, but the royal kids are able to eclipse all of their elders in terms of their estimated value to the economy of the United Kingdom.

Both Princess Charlotte and Prince George have an immense ability to drive sales without even lifting a finger, and this is where their massive estimated wealth escalates. Whatever these royal children wear or play with is noticed by millions and anything they touch essentially turns to gold. While this means that each of Prince William and Kate Middleton kids is worth billions, Charlotte is already estimated to be worth quite a bit more than her older brother George.

Essentially, Princess Charlotte has sparked what has been dubbed the “Charlotte effect.” Much like her mom, anything she wears is scooped up by others quickly, often causing items to sell out within a matter of hours. Prince George’s net worth, measured in value to the UK economy, is estimated to be around $3.6 billion. However, Princess Charlotte tops that and then some at an estimated $5 billion.

As InStyle explains, these figures are estimates based on the lifetime influence that both Princess Charlotte and Prince George will have on the UK economy. Young George has plenty of influence, of course, but it’s the young lady whose outfits generate buzz and nudge people all over the world to buy whatever she’s wearing.

Duchess Kate is already used to this being the case, as anything she wears is often almost immediately sold out. This is clearly going to be the case with Duchess Meghan as well, and it looks like Princess Charlotte is well on her way to matching, or perhaps even exceeding, that influence.

Kate makes careful decisions when it comes to the designers she wears and she is definitely following the same path with her daughter. Princess Charlotte is often seen wearing brands like Alex and Alexa, M&H, Pepa & Co., Little Alice London, and Little White Company, and those designers have come to expect a substantial bump in sales whenever the royal tot wears their items.

People around the world adore both Prince George and Princess Charlotte. However, it isn’t hard to see why Prince William and Duchess Kate’s adorable daughter has such an impact on sales and thus has a significantly higher estimated worth on the UK economy than that of her older brother.