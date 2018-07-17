NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Could Form Knicks’ Big 3 With Irving & Porzingis In 2019, Per ‘New York Daily News’

Will Kevin Durant leave the Golden State Warriors to join the New York Knicks in 2019?

The New York Knicks haven’t made a big move in the 2018 NBA free agency, but some of the things that happened this offseason are all going according to their plan. Several NBA superstars have declined to sign a contract extension with their respective teams, while others signed a two-year deal that will enable them to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Recently, names of Jimmy Butler and Kyrie Irving emerged as Knicks top targets next offseason. Both superstars dreamed of playing together in one team and could make it happen in New York next season. However, according to Frank Isola of New York Daily News, the Knicks are “thinking bigger” and may also consider targeting Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant in 2019 NBA free agency.

Durant recently signed a two-year, $61.5 million contract with the Warriors. The deal has a player option in the second year that will allow the 29-year-old small forward to test the free agency market next summer. If he decides to end his stint in Golden State, Isola thinks Durant could form the Knicks’ “Big Three” with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyrie Irving.

“That’s also a smart financial decision for Durant because if he elects to re-sign with the Warriors he could break the bank. But he also has the option of moving on. Maybe that’s to Los Angeles with LeBron. Or perhaps an image makeover by returning to Oklahoma City. The other choice would be New York which would be a stroke of marketing genius for Durant as he joins Porzingis and potentially Kyrie as well. There were whispers during the season that Durant was quietly exploring his options and wasn’t entirely ruling out leaving Golden State after this past season.”

Having Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Kristaps Porzingis will no doubt make the Knicks the top favorite team to rule the Eastern Conference. The departure of Durant in Golden State will not remove the Warriors’ status as title contenders, but it will make them vulnerable to other NBA teams which will bring back the thrill and excitement in the league. However, it is hard to imagine why Durant will choose to leave a team where he has a higher chance of winning more NBA championship titles.

The same thing goes for Irving, whose team managed to reach the Eastern Conference finals and force a Game 7 against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers despite losing him and Gordon Hayward due to injury. Still, as Isola noted, Irving and Durant can be a “little flakey and unpredictable.” Lots of things can happen between now and the 2019 NBA free agency.