‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff Series To Start Filming Soon And A Tentative Title Is Announced

HBO will start filming 'The Long Night' in October

While the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones isn’t airing yet until 2019, fans are already looking forward to the spinoff series based on the epic fantasy series. And while filming closes on Season 8 of Game of Thrones, HBO has just announced filming will commence on the spinoff series in October of this year according to Bustle.

And while there is no official confirmation from HBO yet, there is plenty of news from other sources that can be considered reliable in relation to the Game of Thrones spinoff series.

According to Deadline and originally reported by the local newspaper the Belfast Telegraph, the spinoff series will film in Belfast, Ireland. Deadline elaborates further by announcing that filming will occur in The Paint Hall in Belfast’s Titanic Quarters, a previous studio used for Game of Thrones. This is no surprise as this location has been used previously to film Game of Thrones and it seemed likely that any spinoff series would include the same — or similar — locations to those already used in the original series.

Along with filming news, there is also reports of a working title for the Game of Thrones spinoff series. Currently, according to George R. R. Martin, who wrote the book series that the HBO show is based on, and the Belfast Telegraph, the working title on this series is The Long Night. It will be considered a prequel to the original Game of Thrones series. Already staff has been prepped with details that this new series will be set approximately 1,000 years before the original series.

Deadline gives the following synopsis for The Long Night.

“The world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend … it’s not the story we think we know.”

As a result of the timeline difference, it has been confirmed that the spinoff series will contain an entirely new cast. As yet, there is very little news available on who might be signed on already for the new series.

George R. R. Martin has also stated via his website that HBO “will want to work the phrase ‘Game of Thrones'” into the title, so fans can likely expect the working title to change at some point before its premiere date.

So, when will the premiere date be?

Unfortunately, there is absolutely no news on a premiere date for the Game of Thrones spinoff series, so fans will just have to wait until HBO makes an announcement.