Jessica Simpson Credits Husband Eric Johnson For Her ‘Hot’ Body

Jessica Simpson’s husband, Eric Johnson, hasn’t just given her four happy years of marriage and two cute kids. According to the 38-year-old singer, he’s also responsible for making her look her absolute best.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jessica Simpson spilled her biggest beauty secret. She was talking to the outlet at BeautyConLA, where she was promoting products from her Beauty Fiend line of makeup brushes. However, instead of talking up her cosmetic accessories by claiming that they keep her looking so flawless, she explained how Johnson, 38, deserves credit for how “hot” she is. And no, Johnson doesn’t do Simpson’s makeup or hair, and he isn’t the fit mom’s personal trainer. According to Simpson, all the former NFL star has to do to keep his wife looking gorgeous and fit is play with their two kids, 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace.

“He keeps me hot, I have to say,” Simpson said of her husband. “He’s always throwing around the kids, and he’s just an amazing father, it makes me want to stay young.”

However, Simpson admitted that she doesn’t have the same energy level as her husband and kids.

“Like how can you be so active? I mean watching the kids running makes me exhausted.”

While the secret to her good looks might be watching her husband throw two kids around, Jessica Simpson has no plans to give her beauty another boost by adding a third child to Eric Johnson’s kid-juggling act. As reported by The Daily Mail, Simpson has said that she’s had an intrauterine device (IUD) implanted, and the beauty and fashion mogul has no desire to have a third child; after all, keeping up with two of them is already tough enough.

So when seeing her husband and kids being so active inspires Jessica Simpson to be active herself, what does she do? Well, The Texas gal’s boots are made for walking, and that’s just what they do.

Jessica has kept her legs looking tight and toned since her Daisy Duke days, but the former Dukes of Hazzard star did have to work hard to get her body back after her pregnancies. During an interview with People, Jessica’s former coach, Liz Josefsberg, revealed that she was only doing 4,000 steps a day when she began working with her. Jessica eventually worked her way up to doing 12,000 steps a day, and it turns out that this is the “perfect number” for maintaining her legs’ enviable muscle tone.

In addition to keeping her metabolism moving by keeping her body moving, Jessica Simpson has also committed to a healthy diet. She eats five healthy meals a day, and she plans her menu at the beginning of each week, making sure to leave some wiggle room for treats like sweets or a glass of wine. She has resolutely followed her nutrition plan for four years, and she no longer needs Josefsberg’s help.

In other words, Jessica Simpson’s husband doesn’t really deserve all the credit for her hotness; she should also thank herself for being so dedicated to living healthy.