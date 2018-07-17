Arnold Schwarzenegger Trolls President Donald Trump After Joint Press Conference With Putin

Former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger saw the press conference Monday between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin and had to weigh in with his own opinion, which he promptly recorded and shared to his Twitter account. In it, the Governator doesn’t hold back against his former boss from when he briefly replaced Trump as host on NBC’s The Apprentice.

“President Trump, I just saw your press conference with President Putin and it was embarrassing. I mean, you stood there like a little wet noodle, like a little fanboy.”

That was just opening salvo from the Terminator, but he certainly seemed to want to provoke him even more.

“I mean, I was asking myself, when are you going to ask him for his autograph or for a selfie or something like that?”

But then Schwarzenegger was done with the fun and games and got serious about what really bothered him during the joint press conference, proving that while he may too be a Republican, that doesn’t mean he won’t take him to task if he feels it’s deserved. And he certainly seemed to think a lashing was deserved for what he sees as horrible wrongs the president committed.

“I mean you literally sold out at this press conference our intelligence community, our justice system, and worst of all, our country. You are the president of the United States. You shouldn’t do that. And what’s the matter with you?”

While that may seem like it was enough, the worldwide movie star didn’t hold back. In fact, he evoked another movie star — one who had his same job as governor of California — before holding the highest office in the land.

“Whatever happened to the strong words or to the strength of Ronald Reagan when he stood there at the Berlin Wall and he said, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall. What happened to all that?” he said before ending his diatribe with a heavy sigh.

It’s no secret that there isn’t any love lost between these two. When Trump had to step away from his reality program’s hosting duties, he handed it over to Schwarzenegger — and then promptly attacked him several times over Twitter about how his ratings weren’t anywhere near as high as they were when he was hosting. Schwarzenegger would push back, suggesting that the president should concentrate on his new job while he handles things at the studio.