‘Fear The Walking Dead Season 4 Return: New Image Released Teases Alicia’s Story

Alicia will struggle to fill her mother's shoes as well as come to grips with the fact she has lost her entire family

For those who are already looking forward to new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, AMC has obliged with a brand new sneak peek image ahead of San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. It is also likely a new trailer will air during San Diego Comic-Con as AMC teases fans before the Season 4 return of the zombie apocalypse series on August 12.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the mid-seaosn finale for Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

When the mid-season finale aired of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, viewers finally learned the fate of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens). Now, fans know that not only has Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) lost her brother, Nick (Frank Dillane), but her mother has also perished. Moving forward when Season 4 returns, it is likely Alicia’s struggle to survive the apocalypse now without any family support according to an interview with Fear‘s co-showrunner, Andrew Chambliss, did with Entertainment Weekly recently.

“She lost both her mother and her brother, so, for the first time, she’s really finding herself in the apocalypse without any of her biological family,” Chambliss told Entertainment Weekly before revealing more about Alicia’s motivation moving forward in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead.

“Yes, she has friends. Yes, she has Luciana, but there’s a big difference between having your friends around and not having your mother and your brother. She’s realizing that she is on her own and is figuring out how she can keep the memory of both Madison and Nick alive.

As well as learning how to live without her family, Chambliss hints that Alicia will also try to “fill Madison’s shoes” in the back half of Season 4.

Ryan Green / AMC

Along with this new information about Alicia’s story, AMC has released the above image of Alicia. According to AMC’s press site, this image is definitely from Episode 9 of Season 4.

While it is hard to assess just what is going on in the image, it does seem like Alicia is looking at something off-camera. She appears to be a little anxious about whatever she is looking at but her stance indicates that she might not yet be feeling threatened by it. She has her current weapon of choice in her hand but it is not being held in a defensive hold.

Along with the image of Alicia, Entertainment Weekly also released some exclusive behind the scenes images from Season 4B of Fear.

So, it seems viewers will just have to wait a little longer to find out what Alicia is looking at in Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4.

For those attending San Diego Comic-Con and wish to see the Fear The Walking Dead panel, AMC has released the following details.

“The panelists include cast members Colman Domingo, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Lennie James, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman, along with executive producers and showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert. The panel will be moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown.”

The panel will take place from 11.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. on Friday, July 20, in Hall H.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC with the second half of Season 4 on August 12.