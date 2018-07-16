‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Shannon Beador Talks Co-Parenting Amid David Beador Divorce

Shannon Beador wants her children to have their father in their lives.

Shannon Beador is doing her best to co-parent her three children with her estranged husband, David Beador.

During a July 16 interview with People magazine, the Real Housewives of Orange County star offered an update on her previously messy split from David, confirming that despite their past issues, she is now in a great place as she moves forward with her life.

“I’m surrounded by amazing people and opportunities. I’m very grateful,” she said.

As fans saw at the end of the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon and David called it quits on their relationship last September after 17 years of marriage and three children, including 16-year-old Sophie and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

While Shannon and David aren’t exactly friends at this point, she said that they are pushing through the “animosity” they’ve faced and begun focusing on their children.

“We’re plugging away,” she explained. “We are getting through it. We are doing the best we can. there’s a lot of animosities and I’m hopeful that when everything gets settled we can get to a good co-parenting place.”

“I want David to a part of my children’s lives,” she continued. “The kids are adjusting actually quite well. We are just muddling through and trying to find a good structure.”

In March, after a number of court hearings in regard to their split, a source claimed David “spewed profanities” at Shannon after a judge awarded her with joint legal and physical custody of their three kids and $22,500 per month in child and spousal support.

A short time later, a number of text messages sent to Shannon by her estranged husband were reportedly leaked online.

“You f***ing disgust me. F*** you. What do you have to do? Eat? Because you can’t get off your fat a**,” he reportedly wrote to her.

After David Beador’s alleged text messages were leaked, Shannon Beador released a statement.

“As David and I continue our divorce proceedings, I’m doing everything I can to move things efficiently along so that our three children are not subjected to unnecessary stress during an already difficult time,” she said. “I want to be as fair as possible. I remain focused on a clean resolution and have no interest in engaging in a war of words.”

To see more of Shannon Beador and her family, tune into tonight’s premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.