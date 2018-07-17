’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Anfisa And Paola Are Beefing On Social Media

The two stars of '90 Day Fiance' have been at each other's throats since last season.

To say that 90 Day Fiance stars Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Paola Mayfield don’t get along would be the height of understatement.

Their beef started last season, when Paola — never one to hold her tongue — started criticizing people on 90 Day Fiance, according to In Touch Weekly.

I don’t blame Pedro for not wanting to be around with his wife’s family. I kind of feel bad for him ????????‍♀️ #justmyopinion #90DayFiance — Paola Mayfield (@pao8705) June 3, 2018

In addition to throwing “the family Chantel” under the bus by claiming that she understands why Pedro doesn’t want to be anywhere near them, Paola got into it with Anfisa by accusing her of being a “webcam girl,” which is the same accusation Jorge made about his own wife (classy, isn’t he?) during last season’s tell-all.

Jorge, ultimately, walked back on his comments about Anfisa being a webcam girl, and admitted he only said it to “get even” with Anfisa for “making him mad.”

Paola, however, didn’t let off of her accusations.

Every time Jorge said he was lying about what he said. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/8WVbi4XISQ — Paola Mayfield (@pao8705) June 3, 2018

So, needless to say, none of this sat well with Anfisa, and the two have been at odds ever since.

That now brings us up to the latest 90 Day Fiance drama between these two ladies, which is continuing ahead of the upcoming Season 3 tell-all.

According to In Touch Weekly, in the Season 3 tell-all, Paola goes into great deal about her beef with Anfisa, and at one point, the outlet claims that the native Colombian made racist comments about Anfisa!

Anfisa, however, chose to take the high road, and took to her Instagram to address the matter.

Asked by a fan how she felt about Paola’s comments — which included calling her a gold-digger and a b*tch — Anfisa shrugged it off by saying that she was “disappointed,” because she felt the cast should all support one another, since they were all in the same proverbial boat.

Hating comments start in 1…2…go! A post shared by Anfisa Nava (@anfisanava_) on Jul 5, 2018 at 3:25pm PDT

The 90 Day Fiance star also added that Paola was “drinking a lot” at the tell-all behind the scenes, and she suspected that this had something to do with why she was going so far off the rails.

Anfisa also answered a question about why she got so “trashed” by the other cast members, and she opined that it may have something to do with their need to deflect from their own problems. She also suggested that they did so because they “needed to stay relevant.”

Things between Paola and Anfisa got so heated, in fact, that their respective husbands had to step in the middle to break it up.

You can see all the drama unfold when the tell-all of 90 Day Fiance airs next Sunday.