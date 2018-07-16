Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Was Reportedly ‘Kidding’ With Harsh Instagram Comment

Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, made headlines on Monday when he commented on one of the reality TV star’s most revealing Instagram photos.

According to a July 16 report by Us Weekly, Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of herself wearing a very skimpy thong floral bikini. In the picture, Kardashian is wearing an oversized sun hat as she’s sitting on her knees in the grass with her bare backside facing the camera. “Don’t be shady, be a lady,” Kourt captioned the snapshot.

Fans immediately began to comment on photograph, and Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, stunned her followers when he made a comment that seemed to imply he was unhappy with the nature of the photo. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” he commented on the picture.

Kourtney Kardashian’s followers immediately began to speculate that Younes Bendjima was angry about her posting such a revealing photo of herself. However, sources tell the magazine that Younes is not upset with Kourtney, and that he was only “kidding” with his seemingly harsh comment.

Kourtney Kardashian’s thong bikini photo comes just days after her baby daddy, Scott Disick, shared a similar picture of his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, wearing a thong bikini during their recent vacation to Greece. The snapshot was also very revealing, and left little to the imagination.

just finished my daily basket of focaccia…hbu? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 8, 2018 at 3:17pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima had a wonderful time together during their recent three-week vacation in Italy. The couple spent time in Rome and Capri before being joined by Kardashian’s three children, Mason, 8; Penelope, 6; and Reign, 3, and heading to Portofino. The trip went so well for the couple that Kourtney has allegedly even been considering marriage with Younes. In addition, Justin Bieber’s recent engagement to Hailey Baldwin has allegedly “inspired” Kardashian to plan a future with Bendjima.

“Seeing how happy Justin is with Hailey (Baldwin) is very inspiring to Kourtney. His relationship with Hailey and how peaceful and stable it is reminds Kourtney a lot of her and Younes (Bendjima). Now that Justin is marrying Hailey it’s got Kourtney dreaming of marrying Younes. It’s still just an idea for her. Kourtney’s not ready to take that step with him,” an insider told Hollywood Life, adding that Kardashian wants to “take her time” with Bendjima.

Kourtney Kardashian has been showing off her bikini body a lot this summer. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has revealed to fans that she’s worked hard for her toned body by working out and eating healthy.