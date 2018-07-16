Malia Obama Packs On PDA With Boyfriend Just Before Attending Beyonce Concert Together In Paris

She’s grown up before our very eyes, and for some, it’s hard to believe that Barack Obama’s eldest daughter is dating!

In recent photos published by the Daily Mail, Malia Obama was spotted strolling around London with her beau, Rory Farquharson. The couple looked very comfortable with one another, and in many of the photos, the two could be seen holding hands and even sharing a kiss. It was very clear that love is in the air in Paris.

Malia looked stunning in a salmon-colored mini dress along with a pair of combat boots. The former first daughter wore her long locks down and wavy and completed her look with a red purse draped across her chest. Rory, on the other hand, looked super casual, donning a pair of rolled up jeans, sneakers, and a white T-shirt. Following their stroll in Paris, the couple hit up the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert which took place at the Stade de Paris. The pair were joined by Malia’s sister, Sasha; her mother, Michelle Obama; and a few other friends including Beyonce’s sister, Tina Knowles. It was also reported that Michelle appeared to be having a great time at the concert, singing and dancing to most of Queen Bey’s song.

According to Business Insider, Farquharson is originally from the United Kingdom. The couple reportedly met at Harvard, where they were first photographed kissing each other back in November of 2017 at a football tailgate. In high school, he used to play rugby and classmates claimed that he was “quite the catch.” His mother is an accountant and his father is a banker in London.

Malia Obama shares a kiss with Rory Farquharson in Paris https://t.co/b1KsrQoVX2 — Daily Mail Breaking (@DM_breakingnews) July 16, 2018

And after he started dating the daughter of such a high-profile person in Barack Obama, Vanity Fair shares that Rory deleted all of his social media accounts sometime before the end of January. It is unknown if Malia or the Secret Service may have asked Farquharson to delete his Instagram page or if he did it by choice, but one thing is for sure — the page no longer exists.

Hopefully now that Malia has another man to watch over her while she is away at school, her father can stop worrying about her — maybe just a little bit. According to CNN, Barack said that dropping off his first child at school was “rough,” even comparing it to open-heart surgery.

“I was proud that I did not cry in front of her. But on the way back, the Secret Service was off, looking straight ahead, pretending they weren’t hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough.”

And while his family was attending the Beyonce concert, Barack was in Kenya, where he is opening a youth center in the village where his late father’s family lives.