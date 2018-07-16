Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend Reveals How She’s Changed Since Baby Stormi’s Birth

Kylie Jenner may be young, but she has a lot of responsibilities when it comes to her life. Not only did she grace the cover of Forbes‘ magazine as she’s poised to become one of the youngest billionaires of all time, but she also raises a baby daughter named Stormi.

According to a July 16 report by E! Online, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, recently spoke out about Kylie’s life, and how much she has changed sine becoming a mother and a makeup mogul.

“I think just people grow and evolve every day and when you become a parent you have to keep learning and it’s an experience and I have just seen her blossom and mature, so it’s nice. It’s insane, because one: we are 20, almost 21-years-old, and to be even ranked on the list when they could have picked anyone for the cover is amazing, I couldn’t be more proud,” Woods told the outlet during her time at Beautycon 2018 over the weekend.

In addition, Jordyn Woods opened up about her friendship with Kylie Jenner, when asked if it has changed since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star became a mother. “It’s just how any relationship would be, you just have experiences together,” Woods stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s reality TV spin-off show, Life of Kylie, is reportedly set to be renewed for a second season. Jenner, who often shared screen time with Jordyn Woods on the show, will likely share more of her life after becoming a mother, as well as how she handles being a parent and running her cosmetics empire.

“The footage for the second season of Life of Kylie is all pretty much shot. It will follow her life after the birth of her daughter Stormi. Fans are really interested in seeing Kylie as a mom to Stormi, and they are also really interested in seeing how she made such a massive fortune in such a short period of time. She is now a role model to so many women out there who think they cannot raise a baby and have a successful career,” an insider previously told Radar Online.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is said to be focused on hitting the billionaire mark before her 21st birthday in early August. Sources reveal that Kylie will likely throw a big bash for her special day, and that cameras will roll on the party.

“Cameras will absolutely be filming for her celebration. Right now, Kylie is just determined to hit the billion-dollar mark in one month and she isn’t letting anything stand in her way,” an insider dished.