WWE Rumors: Hardy Boyz Could Be Leaving WWE Or Reforming, Per Fan Speculation On Matt Hardy’s Cryptic Tweets

Fans believe Matt Hardy's recent tweets could point to the end of the Hardys' current WWE run, or possibly its continuation after a three-month split.

More than one year has passed since they returned to the WWE for the first time in seven years, and it’s now being rumored that the Hardy Boyz could be leaving the company and “moving on.” Conversely, other social media users believe that Matt Hardy’s recent Twitter activity is a sign they will be reforming as a tag team after three months spent on different brands.

As noted by WrestlingNews.co, the speculation started earlier on Monday, when Matt Hardy tweeted that it “may be time for us to move on.” Nobody was tagged or explicitly referred to in the tweet, but most reports had speculated that Hardy was talking about his Deleters of Worlds tag team with Bray Wyatt, which lost the Raw Tag Team Championships to the B-Team on Sunday at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Earlier this afternoon, talk of the Hardy Boyz possibly leaving the WWE heated up when Matt Hardy posted another tweet, this time showing a black-and-white photo of himself and his younger brother Jeff, seemingly exiting the locker room with their backs turned against the camera.

WrestlingNews.co observed that a lot of Matt’s followers saw the photo as a sign that he and Jeff may be on their way out of the WWE, though it was not mentioned how others argued that it could be a tease at a Hardy Boyz reunion, with Matt possibly joining Jeff on the SmackDown Live brand and reforming the tag team three months after they were split up by WWE’s Superstar Shakeup. Like his brother, Jeff Hardy was on the losing end at Extreme Rules, as he dropped his United States Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura, then was attacked by the returning Randy Orton, who appeared to turn heel in the process.

Even before the Hardys lost their respective matches at Extreme Rules, it wasn’t uncommon for wrestling publications to point out how Matt and Jeff Hardy had lost considerable steam since they thrilled fans with their surprise return at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. Focusing on the most recent events, WrestlingNews.co posited that Matt’s WWE-approved “Woken” take on his “Broken” gimmick from Impact Wrestling had “gotten stale” after its initial promise. The publication added that Jeff is working a more “toned down” style due to his recent injuries, as he continues his feud with Nakamura and prepares for what could be a future rivalry against Orton.

Given the aforementioned factors, WrestlingNews.co predicted that the Hardy Boyz won’t necessarily be leaving the WWE, but rather going on hiatus, though there may be other ways for the veteran tag team to experience some much-needed change.