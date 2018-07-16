‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, July 17: Nick Regrets Nothing!

Nick's dark side comes out and shocks his loved ones as he shows no remorse for pretending to be J.T.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 17, bring plenty of fallout for Nick as Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon flip out over him pretending to be J.T. Plus, Victor gears up for a fight, and Hilary hides something huge from Devon.

It’s almost an understatement to say that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are entirely taken off guard by Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) utter lack of remorse for what he put them through over pretending to be J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), according to She Knows Soaps. The people who know Nick best, including his fiance Sharon (Sharon Case), cannot believe how cold he is to the suffering he’s caused with his nefarious deceit.

Meanwhile, Nick feels somewhat surprised at how vehement all three women’s reactions to his little caper are. After all, he defeated Victor (Eric Braeden) and won back custody of Christian. In Nick’s mind that entirely justifies everything he did — even scaring Sharon, Nikki, and Victoria. However, Nick doesn’t know their little secret about J.T. Plus, he didn’t take into account how terrified Victoria would be thinking the man who’d abused her was coming for her.

Of course, Victor prepares to fight for everything. Nick’s antics most certainly hurt Newman Enterprises, and Victor will fight to repair that damage. Worse than that, though, Victor will not let Nick’s little trick go unpunished by any means. There’s no way he’ll overlook this colossal betrayal nevermind the fact that Victor betrayed Nick in the first place by going after Christian as well as by keeping Christian’s paternity a secret for so long.

Retweet if you NEVER saw this coming. ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/JRe5FOCCNC — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 16, 2018

There’s no way this ends well. Victor is ill, and Nikki worries about that, and she should. However, even ill, The Moustache is a formidable enemy, and Nick better have a plan in place to help mitigate the wrath of Victor, or else everything he accomplished could be undone by the time Victor’s through with him.

Plus, the women should worry because Victor still wants to hunt down J.T., and that’s sure to bring nothing but unwanted questions.

Speaking of unwanted questions, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) hides a secret from Devon (Bryton James). However, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) accidentally stumble upon Hilary’s secret meeting while they’re on their first date. The run-in leaves Hilary shaken because Devon cannot find out what she’s doing.

The good news for Hilary is that Mariah and Tessa are so wrapped up in each other, they likely barely realize something weird is up.