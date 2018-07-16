Niall Horan Flies To New York City During Tour Break To Hangout With Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld

Romance is brewing in the Big Apple!

As Niall Horan takes a break from his Flicker World Tour, he using his downtime to hangout with his rumored girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld. According to US Weekly, the former One Direction singer flew to New York City during his three-day break from tour to hang out with Hailee, who is set to perform in a concert at Radio City Music Hall tonight. A source even dished that the couple shacked up together during their stay in NYC.

“He’s in New York alone — no staff, crew, friends, etc. They’ve been staying at a hotel together in New York.”

Earlier today, the couple was spotted leaving their hotel together to do a little shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue. During the outing, the pair held hands and smiled and it appeared as though they were having a wonderful time with one another. Thus far, the couple has remained pretty low-key in their relationship as they seem to want to keep it out of the public eye as much as possible. According to the publication, Horan and Steinfeld first sparked romance rumors back in January when they were seen attending the West End production of Hamilton.

The couple was also seen making out this past May at a bar in Los Angeles and in between, they also attended Hailee’s brother’s birthday party together as well as a Backstreet Boys concert. Furthermore, Hailee posted a photo of herself rocking a Niall Horan tour t-shirt this past March to her Instagram page.

????51.4613° N, 0.1156° W A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Mar 24, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

In a photo, the 21-year-old can be seen sporting a pair of ripped jeans as well as a black t-shirt that reads “Niall Horan.” The shirt also has an image of the singer strumming the guitar just below his name. Hailee’s photo has earned a lot of attention from her nearly 10 million followers with 988,000 likes in addition to 9,000 plus comments. While some fans gushed over how beautiful Hailee is in the image, countless other fans took time to comment on her relationship with the 24-year-old singer.

“You’re definitely Niall’s girlfriend as you have the same shirt.”

“u didnt know you were starving til you tasted him. jk love ya both so much,” another fan joked, referencing Steinfeld’s song “Starving.”

“Treat Niall like he deserves.Love him with all of you.Ok bye,” one more fan chimed in.

The pair have yet to post a photo together on either one of their Instagram accounts but if they continue to spend as much time together as they have been, fans can only hope that some sort of confirmation will come soon.