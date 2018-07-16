Spoilers For ‘The Bachelorette’ Week 8: Colton’s Feeling Confident, But Virginity Topic Causes Worries

Will Colton Underwood's virginity have an impact on whether he gets an overnight fantasy suite date with Becca Kufrin on 'The Bachelorette'?

Colton Underwood is one of Becca Kufrin’s final four men this season on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season and she will meet his family during Episode 8 airing on Monday night. Viewers watched as last week he told her that he is still a virgin and spoilers hint that there may be additional challenges on the horizon for Becca and Colton.

A new sneak peek shared by ABC teases that Colton Underwood will have some additional news to share with Becca Kufrin before she meets his family. The Bachelorette spoilers from the preview indicate that Underwood will admit that Kufrin will be the first woman he’s formally brought home to meet his family.

Colton will explain that this dinner with his family is a little “foreign” to him since this is a first for him. This does seem to catch Becca off-guard and it looks like it’ll leave her feeling a bit concerned. The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Kufrin will note that she’s a little nervous over all of this, especially since he’s only been in one serious relationship previously.

Kufrin will tell Underwood that she feels that she’s gained some insight and experience in knowing what she wants and doesn’t want based on the previous serious relationships she’s had that he maybe hasn’t had yet. The Bachelorette spoilers note that Becca will admit she worries that Colton might not be ready for all of this anticipated commitment at the end of this journey.

The golden couple! @Aly_Raisman and boyfriend Colton Underwood share their favorite things to do together: https://t.co/zRHy7bhKDn pic.twitter.com/cInCgytvjd — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 12, 2017

As most Bachelorette fans know, Underwood’s former relationship that has been referenced is from when he dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. Folks have been anxious to see what Raisman would say about all of this, but it looks like she’s stayed away from the topic on social media.

Previous Bachelorette spoilers have revealed that Becca will meet up with her girlfriends from her time on Arie’s Bachelor season before the next rose ceremony. The buzz is that Tia Booth will admit that she still has feelings for Colton and this will leave Becca rattled. While Kufrin may feel conflicted about whether to give Underwood a rose, it sounds as if he’ll be feeling confident.

People shares another sneak peek with additional Bachelorette spoilers. In the clip, Colton can be seen saying that he’s feeling confident about getting a rose from Becca after telling her he loves her and seeing her with his family. He’ll greet host Chris Harrison heading into the rose ceremony, and he’ll bring up some concerns about the fantasy suite dates ahead.

Underwood will explain to Harrison that he’s anxious to know a bit more about what the expectations are in regard to the fantasy suite dates. Obviously, Colton is getting slightly ahead of himself here, assuming that Becca will be eliminating one of the other guys. While viewers will have to tune in to see her reasoning, Bachelorette spoilers hint that this bachelor shouldn’t be feeling quite so confident.

One of Becca Kufrin’s final four will be eliminated on Monday night and the other three will head to Thailand for the fantasy suite overnight dates. The Bachelorette spoilers hint that Monday’s episode won’t be the last that everybody sees of Colton Underwood within the franchise, but he may be left feeling surprised over what comes next.

Tune in to Episode 8 airing on July 16 and stay tuned for spoilers regarding what comes next heading into the Season 14 Bachelorette final rose ceremony in a few weeks.