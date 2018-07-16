Tamar Braxton Strips Down To Her Underwear For Bizarre Instagram Photo

Tamar showed off some skin in a new photo posted to her account.

Tamar Braxton stripped down to her underwear for a sultry new photo she recently shared with her 3 million Instagram followers. BET reports that the singer and reality star was proudly showing off her body in black underwear in a somewhat bizarre new snap she recently uploaded to her account.

The picture showed Braxton showing off her toned middle and long legs as she appeared to adjust her bra top. The “My Man” singer opted to keep her bald head hidden after shaving her head last year, instead donning a long blonde wig.

She then wrote in the caption, “Getting ready…for whatever” with a winking emoji with its tongue sticking out.

Though the candid photo seemed pretty bizarre to some fans, BET reports that the Braxton Family Values star may actually have had an ulterior motive for sharing the underwear snap online.

Though Tamar hasn’t confirmed her motivation for stripping down for the camera, the site claimed that the star may actually have been trolling her former husband Vince Herbert after the couple announced their divorce last year.

The site suggested that Braxton may have donned the wig for the snap, as she previously admitted that “Vince liked blonde head, light, fair women.”

Getting ready…for whatever???? A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Jul 13, 2018 at 8:59pm PDT

Or….Whatever… ???? A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Jul 13, 2018 at 11:13pm PDT

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Tamar filed for divorce from the record executive in October 2017 shortly before what would have been their ninth wedding anniversary.

After posting the original photo, Braxton then followed up with another snap on Instagram showing her sporting a black and white striped blazer and thigh-high cut-out heels alongside the caption “Or….Whatever…” with another winking emoji sticking out its tongue.

Tamar hasn’t officially confirmed or denied if her skin-baring upload had anything to do with her former husband, though she has been proudly showing off her body on multiple occasions recently.

As the Inquisitr shared last month, the star showed off her toned body in a swimsuit while rocking her shaved head.

Shortly before that, the Inquisitr reported that Braxton treated her Instagram followers to bikini photos she snapped while enjoying a vacation. She told fans in the caption that the snaps were all natural with no filter as she lay by the pool.

But while Tamar now seems to be more comfortable in her skin than ever before, the star recently admitted that she’s not always been so happy in her own skin.

Ebony reports that Braxton recently opened up about her struggle with body dysmorphia on Instagram.

Sharing a throwback photo on the social media site of herself looking very slim and showing off her toned tummy in a crop top, Tamar told fans, “I STILL struggle with body dysmorphia to THIS DAY all because a record executive told me I was too fat at 11 to be more of a ‘commercial’ artist.. only to end up having BIG R&B hits TODAY!!!”

The lengthy post also included some advice for the star when it comes to feeling comfortable with her body, as she wrote, “WORK ON YOU FOR YOU and have the faith that GOD made you this way on purpose!”